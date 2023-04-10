Sebastian Chacon Brings Latino Representation to ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

wearemitu

If you have ever fallen in love with the wrong person at the wrong time, “Daisy Jones and the Six” is for you.

After the first episode, you will find yourself hooked on the rock and roll telenovela. Even better, you will be loving the Colombian with curly hair and a lit smile, actor Sebastian Chacon.

The Amazon 10 episodes mini-series is adapted from the best-selling novel of the same title by Taylor Jenkins Reid. It tells the story of the rise and fall of a 1970s rock band.

The book was inspired (partly) by the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac and the chaotic love affair between two of its members — Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

The series has music, 70s nostalgia, a star-crossed romance, and a soap opera ending

The drama is very Stevie Nicks singing Silver Springs — “You will never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you.”

Riley Keough, American actress and daughter of the late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, plays Daisy and eats up the screen.

British actor Sam Claflin plays Daisy’s love interest and leader of the band, Billie Dunn.

But it’s Colombian-American actor Sebastian Chacon as the band’s Chicano drummer Warren Rojas who stands out like a benediction amongst all the angst.

Rojas, the real hero of the series, is the band’s backbone. No matter what drama takes place, he never loses sight of how lucky they are to be on this rock and roll trip.

Sebastian Chacon imbues the character with an endearing peace and love energy that lightens the Six; he gives Warren the vibe of a young Carlos Santana playing Soul Sacrifice at Woodstock in 1969.

“He is just a really big ball of energy, and I love him,” Chacon said in an interview with Pix News.

The actor even has a Spotify list of Warren’s favorite tunes.

Sebastian Chacon’s playlist for Warren Rojas https://t.co/EWzXyzM6eE — no context daisy jones & the six (@djatsnocontxt) April 7, 2023

Warren sums up the character best: “I was just having such a good time, man.”

Sebastian Chacon adds the missing touch to a cult series

Sebastian Chacon, 29, from New York City of Colombian and Ecuadorian parents, had never read the book before being cast. He had yet to learn how big the fan base was.

During an SXSW panel, Chacon said he “peppered” his part with Chicano influences, but not too much. He didn’t want it to become “his whole thing.”

He changed the name of the book’s character Warren Rhodes to Warren Rojas.

“I mean, Warren Rhodes is the whitest name on the planet. I threw out a couple of different names, and Rojas is actually a name that is in my family,” he said during the panel.

Chacon also added other Latino elements: he drummed with timbale sticks because he figured Warren would have found inspiration in the 1960s mambo musicians.

He also expressed his Latino persona with the look of his character’s clothes and kept the character’s not-to-be-missed mustache.

“I had Aztec jewelry and Native American beads on with serape vests with donkeys on the back,” he said.

Chacon was a thing before the Six. His first significant role was in Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down. He has also starred in Mr. Robot, Pose, Narcos, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels — where he plays Fly Rico, a 1930s Pachuco leader in Los Angeles.

There are rumors of a second series of Daisy Jones and the Six, but nothing is confirmed. One can only hope.

We can look forward to the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Jenkins Reid’s fifth and most recent book, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, with Cuban actress Ana de Armas in the running.

So, it may be the year of Chilean actor Pedro Pascal, but it will soon be the time of Sebastian Chacon.

