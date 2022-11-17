WATCH: ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer Introduces Salma Hayek

wearemitu

When Steven Soderbergh’s “Magic Mike” was first released in 2012, the last thing anyone thought walking out of the theater was, “I bet they’re going to make two more of these.”

But here we are, gearing up for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” a last hoorah for the lovable band of male strippers led by Channing Tatum’s titular character.

The new trailer for this latest installment suggests a more focused film centering on Mike and a new love interest played by Salma Hayek. Picking up a few years after “Magic Mike XXL,” which was released in 2015, we reunite with Mike as he makes a living bartending in Miami.

At one of his bartending gigs, Mike runs into Hayek’s character, a wealthy socialite with whom Mike develops a business and romantic relationship. After showing her what he’s capable of, the two travel to London and begin developing the biggest, baddest Magic Mike show the world has ever seen.

It’s a stark departure from the previous two films, focusing on one relationship instead of an ensemble of the most chiseled male actors in Hollywood. Looking at IMDb, it seems like none of the original cast members — including Matthew McConaughey, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, and Adam Rodriguez — will be making an appearance.

magic mike’s last dance will be in theaters for valentine's day 2023, nature is healing — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) September 16, 2022

However, considering the movie takes place years later with most of it set in London, it might not be the worst thing for Tatum and Soderbergh to, no pun intended, strip this installment down to its bare essentials.

Instead of being an up-and-coming talent, Mike has seemingly moved on from his past, at least until he’s called back into the game once more, and the new film seems to present him with a more complex emotional journey.

First look at Channing Tatum in ‘MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE’. pic.twitter.com/LMf0OteVGQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 15, 2022

In an interview with People, Tatum said, “I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to. I don’t want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female’s experience and not Mike’s experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys’ experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention.”

The “Magic Mike” movies are not just popular for the dance sequences. The original film scored a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes and the sequel was seen by some as a superior film. Many of the films’ biggest fans praise how it examines toxic masculinity and female sexuality in ways that many mainstream films wouldn’t touch.

And, of course, a lot of people are excited that Salma Hayek is in the movie:

Just seen the new Magic Mike trailer and I can confirm that I would in fact risk it all for Salma Hayek — Irene (@behaveirene___) November 16, 2022

Not me on my *knees* at the new Magic Mike trailer because of Salma Hayek even though I've never seen the others mother of god — Fiona (@FionaGrimhilde) November 16, 2022

Without further ado…here’s the trailer:

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” comes to theaters on February 10, 2023.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com