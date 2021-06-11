Yara Sofia And Serena ChaCha Represent Latina Drag Queens On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars’ Season 6

wearemitu

The trailer for the highly-anticipated RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars season six premiered this week. Representing the Latinas drag queens this time around are Yara Sofia and Serena ChaCha.

13 Drag Race favorites are returning for a chance at redemption.

While the rainbow flag for Pride month is waving proudly, RuPaul released the trailer and cast for season six of Drag Race All-Stars. Drag queens who didn’t get to win the crown during their original runs on RuPaul’s Drag Race have a chance for redemption.

Never forget when Yara Sofia and Carmen Carrera slayed the Spanish version of “Hey Mickey.”

Among the 13 returning drag queens, the Latinas are Yara Sofia and Serena ChaCha. For Sofia, this will be her third time competing for the crown. The Puerto Rican drag star first appeared on season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race where she won the Miss Congeniality title. There was a lot of Latina representation that season with fellow Boricua Alexis Mateo, Carmen Carrera, and Delta Work. Yara memorably lip-synced against Carerra to a Spanish version of “Hey Mickey” in a double shantay.

Yara Sofia also competed in a team with Alexis Mateo for Drag Race All-Stars season one. We pretend not to remember the rigga-morris during that lost season.

RuPaul once called Serena ChaCha a “Pana-mama.”

Drag Race All Stars will be Serena ChaCha’s second time competing for the crown. The drag star from Panama originally competed on season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race. That was another Latina-loaded season with Roxxxy Andrews, Lineysha Sparkx, and Monica Beverly Hillz.

The trans representation is also high on season six of Drag Race All Stars with Jiggly Caliente and Kylie Sonique Love returning to compete. Other notable returning queens include Ginger Minj, Jan, Pandora Boxx, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Trinity K. Bonet. The new season premieres on June 24 on the Paramount+ streaming service.

