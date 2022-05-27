Legendary Puerto Rican Actress Rita Moreno Joins ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise in ‘Fast X’

wearemitu

The “Fast & Furious” franchise, which has spanned more than two decades and nine films, has already seen its fair share of high-profile cameos, from Charlize Theron to Cardi B to Helen Mirren. However, a recent post to social media has announced what is maybe the franchise’s biggest star to date: Rita Moreno.

In a video posted on social media, “Fast” stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez can be seen sitting with Moreno, who wears a cap that reads “So Far, This Is the Oldest I’ve Ever Been.” All smiles, the trio takes a minute to announce the 90-year-old Hollywood icon’s role in the upcoming film, where she’ll be playing Dominic Toretto’s long-lost grandmother.

“It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” Diesel says in the video. “I’m so blessed.”

Moreno adds, “You know what? I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice? And I’m here and the answer is yes, I’ll do it. And not only do it, I’m tickled… I’m so thrilled. This is gonna be such fun.”

“I love you!” says Diesel, right after. Rodriguez, who’s been smiling and giggling the whole time, adds, “Rita Moreno in the house, baby!”

Moreno isn’t the only big name joining the Fast family for this latest installment. “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson officially joined the cast after revealing that being part of the franchise was a longtime dream of hers. Of course, franchise staples Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron will all be returning.

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is also set to join the cast for the upcoming film. Scott Eastwood, who replaced Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody in “Fast 9,” will also reappear. Director Louis Leterrier is taking the reins after franchise mainstay Justin Lin decided to step down earlier this month. He’ll still be involved, however, as a producer and co-writer, per the Daily News.

“Fast X” is slated to premiere May 19, 2023.

