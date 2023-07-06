Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Say They Are ‘Nurturing’ New Chapter After Divorce Announcement

Entertainment

Ricky Martin, 51, and husband Jwan Yosef, 38, announced their divorce today after six years of marriage.

The Puerto Rican singer took to Instagram to share the news, telling his followers, “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children.”

While the singer has his IG post comments turned off, fans can’t stop expressing their disappointment about the divorce. As one Twitter user put it, they’re “sick” just thinking about one of Hollywood’s golden couples calling it quits. Same.

Will Martin soon be in his “Livin’ La Vida Loca” era? Catching the “Vuelve” feels? Or somewhere in between? While it’s much too soon to tell, we have all the details on the surprising— and heartbreaking— announcement.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced their divorce after six years of marriage

The “Vente Pa’ Ca” singer shared on his Instagram that while the news is shocking to us, he and Yosef have considered a change “for some time.”

Martin explained, “For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage.”

Still, the singer and Syrian-born Swedish painter will remain “united” in raising their two children: Lucia, who was born in 2018, and Renn, born in 2019. Martin also has two more children, 14-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.

Both Martin and Yosef are committed to “preserving and honoring what [they] have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.”

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic,” Martin explained, “And a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.”

Going forward, the couple said they are “united” in “nurturing this new chapter.”

Yosef, who mainly posts his art on his own Instagram, posted the same statement.

The couple have been married since late 2017.

Martin talked about proposing to Yosef back in 2016, saying he was “really nervous”

Back in 2016, the “Tu Recuerdo” singer appeared on “The Ellen Show” and talked about how he met his future husband.

Martin explained, “[Yosef] is a conceptual artist and I’m a collector. So I started looking for art, and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does. Really original. And I contacted him.”

He soon “collected him.”

The singer recalled, “I had no idea what he looked like, and then I saw what he looked like, and I [was] like… yeah.”

The video is adorable, with Martin pointing out he was “sweating” talking about his romantic life. Still, his ear-to-ear smile said everything we needed to know about their relationship.

Then, the star revealed their cute engagement story. “I proposed. I was really nervous. But I got on my knees and took out… a little velvet pouch.”

However, there was a bit of a hitch in the proposal: “Instead of saying ‘Would you marry me?’ I said, ‘I got you something.'” LOL.

While Yosef was still waiting for the question, Martin just said, “I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

His future fiancé asked, “What is the question?” and the singer finally asked, “Would you marry me?”

Calling the moment “beautiful,” he recalled how Yosef “said yes.” Martin also said that his partner and children Matteo and Valentino “love each other.”

By 2018, the singer announced he and Yosef were married

Martin confirmed he and Yosef were married in an interview with E! News back in January 2018.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know,” he said.

“We exchanged vows, and we’ve [sworn] everything,” Martin revealed. “We’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

The Puerto Rican superstar looked so happy to finally call Yosef his husband. “It feels amazing! I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man.” Are we crying? No comment.

He also described to the outlet that they planned a super fun multi-day party for their wedding. “The typical three-day party, the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery. You’ll be the first to know.”

While the two kept quiet about their eventual wedding bash, we’re sure it was epic.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Martin shared how his coming out story was connected to his “need to be happy.”

“The process started out of my need to be happy. And to have self-acceptance and self-respect,” he explained. “Like saying out loud: ‘This is me. It is part of my nature.'”

“When I came out so many people came up to me and said, ‘Thank you. For the first time I was able to give my son a hug, since he came out and said that he was gay.’ I did it for me, but it also helps others.”

When the singer initially came out as gay on his website in 2010, he described: “This kind of truth gives me the power to conquer emotions I didn’t even know existed.”

