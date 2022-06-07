Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Share Adorable Photo of Daughter Lilibet for Her First Birthday

Entertainment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known to keep out of the public eye, particularly since their much-documented move from the U.K. over to their current home in Montecito, California. However, they just shared an adorable photo of daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on her first birthday — and the entire world is swooning.

In honor of their daughter's first birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gifted fans with a royal surprise. Meet Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. 🤍 https://t.co/uIg9eQSeyK pic.twitter.com/tril7n9WPa — E! News (@enews) June 6, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter turned 1 year old on Saturday, and the couple rang in the festivities in their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. As reported by Vogue, Lilibet’s first birthday was held in the backyard of the house, and brought together close family and pals of the couple.

The birthday party was held in the U.K. because the royal pair had already made their way across the pond to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a four-day celebration marking a monarch’s 70 years of service. As gorgeous photos show, Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, attended both Thursday’s Trooping the Colour and Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Trooping the Colour – their first public royal event since 2020 💙#QueensJubilee pic.twitter.com/XdX6hF02C3 — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) June 2, 2022

prince harry and his daughter lilibet photographed at the same age ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dZwxcrUpiL — best of harry (@harrysussex_) June 6, 2022

Since the couple’s Megxit back in 2020 when they left royal life for good, they have lived a notoriously private life in Montecito with their children, Lilibet and 3-year-old Archie. In fact, now the public only gets rare glimpses of the pair — such as in their now-infamous Oprah interview, where they set the facts straight about Meghan being silenced by the royal institution, her own suicidal thoughts and some monarchs wondering about the skin color of the couple’s future children.

Meghan and Harry scarcely ever share photos of their children, every so often sharing pictures with fans on their joint Instagram page. In fact, both have spoken out against the negative effects of social media, with Meghan at one point explaining, “People who are addicted to drugs are called users and people who are on social media are called users.” The Duchess also famously received all kinds of racist abuse on several social media platforms, making it common sense that she would not want to subject her family to any of it.

That being said, the couple happily shared the first birthday portrait of Lilibet with the world, which was snapped by family friend Misan Harriman, who attended alongside his wife and children. The photo was described by a spokesperson as “candid” and “spontaneous,” and the best part? It shows Lilibet also got Prince Harry’s trademark red hair!

