Pedro Pascal is starring in the new Gladiator II, and that’s great. However, the real excitement is around his appearance at the global premiere held in London. Obviously, we are all excited to see him half-naked and all masculine, but his gentle side was on full display, and it just proves again why fans love him. He showed us the true gentleman that he is deep down inside, and we love to see it.

One of the sweetest moments was between Pedro Pascal and his sister Lux Pascal

It was his big night, but Pedro Pascal put the focus on his sister Lux Pascal at the royal London premiere of Gladiator II – even adjusting the train of her dress on the red carpet 🥹#pedropascal #thelastofus #siblings

📽️: Getty

Pedro Pascal has always been a big supporter of his sister, who came out as trans in February 2021. On Instagram, Pedro proudly shared the magazine cover of Lux announcing her trans identity. The post is captioned with “My sister. My heart. Our Lux.” So, we all know that he is always going to ride or die for his sister, and seeing his gentle handling of her dress at the premiere is just another example of how much he loves his sister. He made sure that she was shining just as bright as he was on that red carpet.

Pedro Pascal with his dad and sister at the 'GLADIATOR II' global premiere

Comments on X (formerly Twitter) are gushing over the family showing up together for the global premiere. José Balmaceda Riera, Pedro’s father, attended the premiere side by side with his children. Seeing them together gives everyone the feels because just look at them—a gorgeous family radiating love and light.

Pedro Pascal showed some love to his co-star, and it’s just another sweet moment to witness

Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal sharing a cute and funny moment during the 'GLADIATOR II' premiere

It is clear that Pedro is a fan of his co-star, Paul Mescal. The two shared a big embrace on the red carpet as Pedro was being interviewed. During the moment, Mescal is heard saying, “This is the best boy. This is the best boy.”

The two shared a touching moment of camaraderie after completing a film we were all excited to see. Pedro did admit that he was speaking poorly about Mescal and calling him by his nickname: Brick Wall.

“I was telling them that working with you is like working with a wall,” Pedro told Mescal.

Mescal laughs at the camera with a cheeky smile and walks away, but not before sharing a kiss on the cheek and another hug.

Then, in true Pedro Pascal fashion, he turns to the camera and, with a straight face, says, “He sucks.” The reporter can be heard laughing in the background.

Pedro and Denzel, a slightly longer version



(paramountuk ig)

Let’s take another moment just to look at Pedro

pedro pascal at the gladiator II premiere. that's it. that's the tweet.

He is truly a stunning human being, both in looks and generosity with those around him. It is no mystery why people are so enamored with this man. He gives looks, funny clips, and moments we can all celebrate.

Gladiator II will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. So, get ready for a family trip to the movie theaters to celebrate Pedro Pascal and the full cast as they bring the sequel to the 2000 film Gladiator just in time for the Thanksgiving gatherings.