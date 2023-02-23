Paul Walker Talks About Dating Mexican Women in Resurfaced Video: ‘I’m Lucky’

wearemitu

We all miss Paul Walker. But a resurfaced video on social media has made us love him even more.

The “Fast & Furious” actor, who passed away too soon in a car accident in 2013, shared his fondness for Latinas in an interview.

And we’re here for it.

In an interview to promote his movie “Hours” with Genesis Rodriguez, Paul Walker talked about the strong presence of Latinas in the cast of many of his films.

“I’m lucky,” he said with a half-smile. “It’s familiar to me. I was born and raised in San Fernando Valley. [Do you know] all the Mexican girls I dated growing up? C’mon!”

Born in 1973, the actor was best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Although his career began as a child actor, most notably appearing in the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” and the teen comedy “She’s All That,” his breakthrough came with the 2001 car movie.

Paul Walker died in a single-vehicle collision on Nov. 30, 2013. The actor was a co-driver in a speeding car and passed away before the end of filming “Furious 7” (2015).

During his career, Walker was surrounded by great talent, especially Latinas. About having worked with women like Jessica Alba (Into the Blue), Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious), and Zoe Saldana (Takers), Walker assured that it was an excellent contrast.

“The contrast [with] blond hair and blue eyes, it’s more complementary,” he added. “It’s familiar to me.”

We definitely still miss Paul Walker.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com