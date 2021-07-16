Nu Music Fridays: Daddy Yankee, Shakira, KHEA and more

wearemitu

The Big Boss recruited Jhay Cortez and Myke Towers for “Súbele El Volumen”, Shakira is back after 4 years with “Don’t Wait Up”, KHEA joins forces with Becky G, Julia Michaels, and Di Genius for the global track “Only One” and more new releases for the week of July 16th. Check out our favorite picks below.

Daddy Yankee, Jhay Cortez, Myke Towers – “Súbele El Volumen”

Los Reyes de la Nueva. Daddy Yankee recruited Young King Myke Towers and La Presión aka Jhay Cortez for an explosive collab for “Súbele El Volumen” that we didn’t know we needed.

Shakira – “Don’t Wait Up”

Shak is back. The Colombian singer released her new single “Don’t Wait Up” which is giving us very much pop/disco vibes and we’re HERE for it. Read our full review for it here.

KHEA, Julia Michaels, Becky G Ft. Di Genius – “Only One”

Going global. Argentinian Trap star KHEA joins forces with Julia Michaels, Becky G, and Di Genius for the bilingual track “Only One” that shows that music is a universal language.

Tainy, Yandel – ‘DYNASTY XVI’ album

Club Dieciséis. Producer Tainy and Reggaeton OG Yandel teamed up for their joint album DYNASTY XVI, which represents Tainy’s start in the music industry at the age of 16 and Yandel’s career commanding the Reggaeton genre-spanning over sixteen years. The album showcases the best of both Tainy and Yandel, read our album review here.

Camilo, Shawn Mendes – “Kesi Remix”

Shawn en español. Canadian singer Shawn Mendes joined Colombian pop star Camilo on a bilingual remix for “Kesi” in which they both sound incredible. Click here to read our review.

Casper Magico, Juhn, Miky Woodz, Lyanno – “Comerte Entera”

Star-studded. Flow La Movie is back assembling stars for a massive collab, this time around with Casper Magico, Juhn, Miky Woodz, and Lyanno in “Comerte Entera”.

Emilia, Duki – “Como Si No Importara”

Argentina in the house. Emilia and Duki released their duet “Como Si No Importara”, in which their chemistry is palpable in their lyrics and playing on-screen lovers in the music video.

Morelli – “LIKE”

We’ve all been there. Colombian singer-songwriter Morelli sings about that moment when you’re on IG scrolling through someone’s feed and the next thing you know, you liked a picture from a couple of weeks ago. “Like” is a chill song about a moment that feels too relatable nowadays.

Arcangel, Gigolo Y La Exce – “Insegura”

Papi Arca & Las Torres. You’re worth it, or so Arcangel and Gigolo y La Exce say. The Puerto Rican acts team up to create an anthem for girls that deserve it all but probably don’t realize it due to their insecurities.

Normani, Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Worth the wait. After the release of “Motivation” in 2019, we had all been waiting for the follow-up from Normani and she delivered with a collaboration with none other than Cardi B.

Aileen, Musicologo The Libro – “Soltera”

DR stand up! “Soltera” is the name of the collab by actress and singer Aileen and Musicólogo “The Libro”, one of the biggest influences of the Urban genre in the Dominican Republic and coach of The Voice DR.

Menend ft. KYNE – “querer bien”

R&B all the way from Spain. Spanish singer Menend released the bilingual track “querer bien” alongside Barcelona-based artist KYNE and it’s honestly a vibe.

MONOGEM – “Dame La Fuerza”

Dream-pop perfection. MONOGEM is back with another bilingual dream-pop record that will boost your mood with “Dame La Fuerza”.

