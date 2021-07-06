Nick Cordero’s Widow Pens Touching Tribute To Him On the One-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Entertainment

July 5th marked a tragic anniversary that Amanda Kloots will remember forever: the death of her husband, Nick Cordero from COVID-19 complications. Nick Cordero was a Canadian-born Broadway actor of Costa Rican descent. He made his name in Broadway hits like “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway” (where he and Kloots met). Cordero left behind his wife and his 13-month old son, Elvis Eduardo Cordero.

On Monday, Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Nick Cordero on the anniversary of his death.

“Today hurts, there is no other way around it,” she wrote. “One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, ‘Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do.'”

“There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about,” she continued. “Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just 2” away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my ‘Nick era’ and I’ll have it forever.”

Amanda Kloot’s Instagram anniversary post included a slideshow of pictures of her and Nick Cordero during happier times.

Accompanying the slide show was the song “A Few Stars Apart” by Lukas Nelson. “The lyrics are so beautiful but these in the second verse get me every time,” she wrote. The lyrics are as follows: “And it’s hard not to hold you / But I’m still on the ground / I miss the light you gave me / I miss your lovin’ sound / Never a night will go by / Forgettin’ the stars in the sky.”

Nick Cordero’s illness and subsequent death was shocking. Not only was relatively young at 41-years-old, but he was also very healthy with no underlying health conditions. His death further illustrated the ruthless and unpredictable nature of COVID-19. Cordero struggled with COVID-19 in the hospital for three months. He developed severe blood clots and had to have one of his legs amputated. He ended up passing away on July 5th, 2020.

Since his death, his widow, Amanda Kloots, has been outspoken about the need for the public to take COVID-19 seriously.

Kloots, who is now a co-host of “The Talk”, has used her platform to educate people on the dangers of COVID-19. After former President Trump caught COVID-19 and recovered, he told Americans not to “let” COVID-19 “dominate” them. Kloots wrote a scathing response to Trump on Instagram.

“To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus – I stand by you, with you, holding your hand,” she wrote. “Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we ‘let it’ – like it was our choice?? Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital. I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of.”



