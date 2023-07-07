‘Yo Soy Betty, La Fea’ Sequel Returns With New Characters and Unexpected Plot Twist

wearemitu

After almost 24 years after its debut, the highly expected sequel of the Colombian telenovela “Yo soy Betty, la fea” is finally becoming a reality. Fans can rejoice as the original cast members, Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello, will play their iconic roles.

The new story follows the life of Beatriz Pinzón Solano, better known as “Betty, la fea,” and her husband, Don Armando. Furthermore, according to a statement from Prime Video, it will look into the dramas of their teenage daughter and their journey through a business crisis.

Likewise, echoing the good news, Abello wrote on Instagram: “We are back for all of you 20 years later.” This successful production will reach over 240 countries in 2024.

Betty la Fea is a unique character that holds a special place in Latinos’ hearts

Betty la fea captured the hearts of millions and became a television icon in the early 2000s. First, her appearance defied the beauty standards of the time thanks to her braces, glasses and unusual fashion sense.

Also, the switch from the traditional good-looking protagonists featured in telenovelas made Betty a refreshing and easy-to-love character. Viewers saw themselves reflected in her insecurities and vulnerabilities.

Moreover, Betty’s journey from an unseen assistant to a successful businesswoman was an inspiring narrative of personal growth. Her persistence to prove herself and succeed in a male-dominated industry inspired many viewers to pursue their dreams and break down stereotypes.

Furthermore, Betty’s impact went far beyond the television screen. The character sparked discussions about beauty standards and self-love worldwide.

Breaking records, ‘Betty, la fea’ cast a spell over audiences in more than 150 countries

Recognized by Guinness World Records in 2010, this production is the most successful telenovela in history. Fernando Gaitán created the show, reaching 180 countries with adaptations in 15 languages.

“Yo Soy Betty, La Fea had a positive energy and made an enormous impact on expected beauty standards, which explains why it became a global franchise with which all women could relate,” said Francisco Morales, content strategy team lead for Prime Video in Latin America.

Fans are excited about the return of the show and we’re here for it

As expected, fans are eager to see how this new story will turn out and are wondering how the characters are going to adapt to their new reality.

On Twitter, some cried with happiness.

Others hope that this new version will not let them down.

Desde ayer vivo con la angustia de que la nueva serie de Betty la fea arruine por completo el buen sabor que me dejó la novela. — Otra Luisa (@Luisa_Lopez_G) July 7, 2023

“Don’t make them divorce, please! Together forever”, a fan wrote on Instagram.

We can’t wait to see the new show!

