A New Adidas Ad Shows 25 Pairs of Bare Breasts and Twitter Users Had Mixed Reactions About It

wearemitu

The sportswear company Adidas shocked the internet this Wednesday when it posted an ad to Twitter that featured 25 pairs of bare breasts.

The ad was accompanied by a tweet that stated: “We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.” The tweet was accompanied by the hashtag #SupportIsEverything.

We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.



🔗 Explore the new adidas sports bra collection at https://t.co/fJZUEjvopQ#SupportIsEverything pic.twitter.com/CESqmsXOwI — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022

The ad is part of a wider campaign by the company to create more awareness about the different types of bodies that women have, and to provide a diverse range of products.

“It was a significant undertaking with an all-female team of designers, testers and experts, and we hope this collection will help more sports bra wearers experience the benefits of added support and a better fit, and not be held back when doing the sports they love,” Adidas senior director of product, Amy Charlton, told Ad Week.

The ad campaign will reportedly be accompanied by another campaign that shows the marks caused by using a poorly fitting sports bra and brings awareness to issues surrounding the use of sports bras.

Support is everything.



Whatever the sport, women deserve freedom and comfort to move however they choose. That's why we redesigned our sports bra collection to cater for more women, more bodies and more sports.



Explore the new collection 👉 https://t.co/SxPuByb4nU pic.twitter.com/SgJNkc5PIj — adidas (@adidas) February 10, 2022

Twitter is one of the few places on social media that allowed the ad because the social media platform doesn’t have restrictions on nudity. But it didn’t take long for the internet to react to the image.

Since Wednesday, Twitter has been filled with a wide range of reactions: some users are taking offense, others are celebrating, some are confused, and others are in it for the fun.

pic.twitter.com/GZ9AgdlPAQ — JP – Somebody Save The Dolphins (@MPDolphinsFan) February 9, 2022

The negative reactions ranged from users who found the ad “repulsive” to those who were concerned about children on the app. One user even said those behind the ad campaign should “work in other areas/branding with less exposure and less overall societal importance.”

And yes, I see that if you click the link you show the bras. This is just ridiculous and a repulsive way to “advertise”. Nudity is not needed. Women know what their breasts look like. — Krista ✝️🇺🇸 (@spooky_k_latte) February 9, 2022

Adidas,



While breasts are not inherently sexual and what you are doing is great to assist the customers, please note that as a customer myself I beg you not to post images such as this on a social media platform where young adults under 18 can see this.



It's unprofessional. — 𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓪 ✞ (@Akiezruk) February 9, 2022

Whichever team came up with this campaign should maybe work in other areas/branding with less exposure and less overall societal importance – this is disrespectful, tacky, bad decisions all around going forward with this. — Katie Stone (@KatieStonePoker) February 10, 2022

And there were a lot of reactions about getting caught seeing NSFW content by others, with one user saying “bruh twitter ain’t safe to open at school” in response to the ad and another user commenting on the difficulty of navigating the site because of the ad.

Me on Twitter at work while the Adidas ad prowls the tl seeking the ruin of souls pic.twitter.com/np44ukxKFk — Katrina Haydon (@katrinabhaydon) February 9, 2022

bruh twitter aint safe to open at school — Klarityy🇵🇷 (@KlarityyFrmNC) February 9, 2022

Despite the negativity, many people were supportive of the ad. One user commented, “women have breasts and they’re all different — no need to be concerned.” While others hailed the ad campaign as innovative and long overdue.

Protip: women have breasts and they're all different – no need to be concerned. Breathe deep, you'll be ok. This is nothing but a brief puritanical crisis for you today. Put on the kettle, it will be better soon. — Natalie (@CardboardNirvan) February 9, 2022

Watching interactions of the adidas campaign is fun.

You can see who decides to shame women’s bodies instead of empower them. You can see who only sees women’s bodies as sexual and cracks a bad joke. You can see who doesn’t comprehend and “protects” imaginary children. So fun 🙃 — Shivani Banfal (@shivanibanfal) February 9, 2022

WELL DONE @adidas! What I want to know now is, will @Facebook @Instagram allow you to run this, when we #sextech and #femtech female founders are banned from any kind of open, healthy, educational advertising or content, let alone pics of nipples? #FreeTheNipple @makelovenotporn — cindygallop.eth (@cindygallop) February 9, 2022

But most Twitter users just had fun with other people’s reactions to the tweet. One user compared the tweet to another viral tweet criticizing women for posting revealing selfies.

Adidas said okay Brian pic.twitter.com/mTk04FW4vt — ben "darth normal" flores (@limitlessjest) February 9, 2022

Twitter when they see this Adidas ad for “bras”: pic.twitter.com/nkzVdO8c3n — LouAye (@LouAye_) February 9, 2022

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com