Everything Coming To Netflix This June

By June 2, 2021 at 10:32 pm

It’s a new month which means a new lineup of series, films, and docs to catch on your favorite streamer! From newies to oldies, Netflix’s June lineup promises to bring you loads of content to binge and enjoy this Pride Month.

Check out the whole schedule of new releases to catch on the site below!

June 1st

  • Abduction (2011) starring Taylor Lautner
  • American Outlaws (2001) – with Colin Farrell and Scott Caan
  • Bad Teacher (2011) 
  • Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (Season 2) 
  • Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020) 
  • CoComelon (Season 3) 
  • Cradle 2 the Grave (2003) starring Jet Li and DMX
  • Downton Abbey (2010) 
  • Flipped (2010) 
  • Fools Rush In (1997) starring Salma Hayek Matthew Perry
  • Gold Statue (2019)
  • Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3) 
  • I Am Sam (2001) – starring Dakota Fanning, Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer
  • Love Jones (1997)
  • Million Dollar Baby (2004) 
  • Ninja Assassin (2009) 
  • Seven Souths in the Skull Castle (2013) 
  • Sniper: Legacy (2014) 
  • Stand by Me (1986) starring River Phoenix and John Cusack
  • Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021) 
  • The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (1993)
  • The Best Man (1999) –
  • The Big Lebowski (1998) 
  • The Meddler (2016) starring Rose Byrne and Susan Sarandon
  • The Platform (Season 3)
  • The Terminal (2004) 
  • The Wedding Guest (2018) starring Dev Patel
  • The Wind (2018) 
  • Welcome Home (2018) starring Emily Ratajkowki
  • What Women Want (2000) starring Helen Hunt

June 2nd

  • 2 Hearts (2020) starring Jacob Elordi
  • Carnaval (2021) starring Giovana Cordeiro and Samya Pascotto
  • Kim’s Convenience (2016) 

June 3rd

  • Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021).
  • Dancing Queens (2021) 
  • Myriam Fares: The Journey (2021) 
  • Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (2021)
  • The Girl and the Gun (2019) 

June 4th

  • Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021)
  • Feel Good (2021) 
  • Human: The World Within (2021) 
  • Sweet Tooth (Season 1) based on a DC comic
  • Sweet & Sour (2021) 
  • Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021)
  • Xtremo (2021) 

June 5th

  • Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021)
  • Small Chops (2020) starring Chika Ike

June 7th

  • Vampire Academy (2014)

June 9th

  • Awake (2021) starring Gina Rodriguez and Jennifer Jason Leigh,
  • Fresh, Fried and Crispy (2021) 
  • L.A.’s Finest (2020) 
  • Tragic Jungle (2021) 

June 10th

  • A Haunted House 2 (2014) 
  • Camellia Sisters (2020) South Korean romantic-comedy
  • Locombians (2021) 
  • Trese (2021)

June 11th

  • Lupin (2021) starring Omar Sy
  • Skater Girl (2021) 
  • Wish Dragon (2021)

June 12th

  • Love (2021)

June 13th

  • Picture a Scientist (2020) 
  • The Devil Below (2021) 

June 14th

  • Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (2021)

June 15th

  • Beyond Evil (2021) Korean drama
  • Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (2021)
  • FTA (1972) starring Jane Fonda
  • Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (2021) 
  • Let’s Eat (Season 1) 
  • Power Rangers Dino Fury (2021)
  • Rhyme Time Town (2020) 
  • Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020) 
  • Sir! No Sir! (2005) 

June 16th

  • Lowriders (2016) starring Melissa Benoist and Gabriel Chavarria
  • Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (2021)
  • Penguin Town (2021)
  • Record of Ragnarok (2021 1)
  • Silver Skates (2021)

June 17th

  • Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) 
  • Aziza (2019)
  • Black Summer (2020) 
  • Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel (2021)
  • Hospital Playlist (2020)
  • Katla (2021 1) N 
  • Silver Linings Playbook (2012) starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence
  • The Gift (2019)

June 18th

  • A Family (2020) 
  • Elite (Season 4)
  • Fatherhood (2021) starring Kevin Hart
  • Jagame Thandhiram (2021) 
  • Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)
  • So Not Worth It (2021) 
  • The Rational Life (2021)
  • The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (2021)

June 19th

  • Nevertheless (2021)

June 22nd

  • This Is Pop (2021)

June 23rd

  • Good on Paper (2021) featuring Rebecca Rittenhouse, Iliza Shlesinger
  • Murder by the Coast (2021) 
  • The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021)
  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (2021)
  • Too Hot to Handle (2020)

June 24th

  • Godzilla Singular Point (2021)
  • Jiva! (2021)
  • Sisters on Track (2021)
  • The Naked Director (2021)
  • The Seventh Day (2021) with Guy Pearce

June 25th

  • Ray (2021)
  • Sex/Life (2021)
  • The A List (2021)
  • The Ice Road (2021) with Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne

June 26th

  • Wonder Boy (2019) 

June 28th

  • Killing Them Softly (2012) with Bradd Pitt
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (2021)

June 29th

  • StarBeam (2017)

June 30th

  • America: The Motion Picture (2021) 
  • Lying and Stealing (2019) with Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski
  • Prime Time (2021)
  • Somos (2021)
  • Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (2021) 
  • The Daily Life of the Immortal King (2021)
  • The Unknown: Legend of Exorcist Zhong Kui (2021)

This Video Of A Dolphin Freaking Out Over Mariah Carey Hitting A High Note Is Iconic

By May 27, 2021 at 8:24 pm
DOMINIC WONG / Getty

Mariah Carey’s five-octave vocal range has always been a point of pride for her human fans. The American singer known as the “Songbird Supreme” and “Queen of Christmas” has won five Grammy Awards and ten American Music Awards.

Who knew word about her voice crossed the species too?

This week the Elusive Chanteuse wowed fans when she reposted a moment in which she hit a high-note that got a dolphin excited.

The original post was shared by Mariah back in 2019 on her Twitter page. The original view wrangled in 8 million views. In the video, Mariah hits her famous high-note and the dolphin goes wild. Excitedly the dolphin swims away hitting high-notes of his own. Mariah finished the video saying “Anything that makes them happy.”

 The video was revived again on Twitter by user @nalaeanais and brought in over 3.8 million views and over 38,000 retweets.

There it is! The sweetest reaction to Mariah Carey known to man!

The Actor Who Voiced Sebastian In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Has Died

Entertainment

The Actor Who Voiced Sebastian In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Has Died

By May 26, 2021 at 3:34 pm
BY  | May 26, 2021 AT 3:34 pm
Craig Barritt / Getty

Red Jamaican crab, Sebastian might have served under King Triton as an advisor composer, but for kids of the 90s, he did so much more. Regularly overwhelmed by the task of spying on and watching over Triton’s daughter Princess Ariel, Sebastian gave us loads of laughs and, frequently, a bit of a rebellion streak of our own. So, of course, it’s sad and hard to say goodbye to such a sweet and hardworking character.

This week fans of The Little Mermaid are saying so long to two-time Tony Award nominee Samuel E. Wright, the voice behind Sebastian.

Samuel E. Wright, the actor who starred in the 1989 Disney film, passed away this week at 74.

Wright’s daughter Dee confirmed the news of her father’s death to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. According to Dee, Wright passed away in his sleep after battling prostate cancer for three years.

“We are saddened by the passing of Samuel E. Wright, who voiced Sebastian in The Little Mermaid,” Disney’s official Twitter page stated in a tweet about his death. “His iconic performance as Sebastian will always be remembered for the charm and heart Wright brought to every line and lyric.”

Wight also played the original role of Mufasa in Broadway’s “The Lion King.

For his role in the original cast, Wright was nominated for Best Featured Actor at the Tony Awards in 1998. Broadway The Lion King’s official social media page honored Wright in a post quoting Wright’s Mufasa character writing, “Look at the stars. The great kings of the past look down on us from those stars.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

