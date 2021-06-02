Everything Coming To Netflix This June
It’s a new month which means a new lineup of series, films, and docs to catch on your favorite streamer! From newies to oldies, Netflix’s June lineup promises to bring you loads of content to binge and enjoy this Pride Month.
Check out the whole schedule of new releases to catch on the site below!
June 1st
- Abduction (2011) starring Taylor Lautner
- American Outlaws (2001) – with Colin Farrell and Scott Caan
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (Season 2)
- Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020)
- CoComelon (Season 3)
- Cradle 2 the Grave (2003) starring Jet Li and DMX
- Downton Abbey (2010)
- Flipped (2010)
- Fools Rush In (1997) starring Salma Hayek Matthew Perry
- Gold Statue (2019)
- Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3)
- I Am Sam (2001) – starring Dakota Fanning, Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer
- Love Jones (1997)
- Million Dollar Baby (2004)
- Ninja Assassin (2009)
- Seven Souths in the Skull Castle (2013)
- Sniper: Legacy (2014)
- Stand by Me (1986) starring River Phoenix and John Cusack
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021)
- The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (1993)
- The Best Man (1999) –
- The Big Lebowski (1998)
- The Meddler (2016) starring Rose Byrne and Susan Sarandon
- The Platform (Season 3)
- The Terminal (2004)
- The Wedding Guest (2018) starring Dev Patel
- The Wind (2018)
- Welcome Home (2018) starring Emily Ratajkowki
- What Women Want (2000) starring Helen Hunt
June 2nd
- 2 Hearts (2020) starring Jacob Elordi
- Carnaval (2021) starring Giovana Cordeiro and Samya Pascotto
- Kim’s Convenience (2016)
June 3rd
- Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021).
- Dancing Queens (2021)
- Myriam Fares: The Journey (2021)
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (2021)
- The Girl and the Gun (2019)
June 4th
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021)
- Feel Good (2021)
- Human: The World Within (2021)
- Sweet Tooth (Season 1) based on a DC comic
- Sweet & Sour (2021)
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021)
- Xtremo (2021)
June 5th
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021)
- Small Chops (2020) starring Chika Ike
June 7th
- Vampire Academy (2014)
June 9th
- Awake (2021) starring Gina Rodriguez and Jennifer Jason Leigh,
- Fresh, Fried and Crispy (2021)
- L.A.’s Finest (2020)
- Tragic Jungle (2021)
June 10th
- A Haunted House 2 (2014)
- Camellia Sisters (2020) South Korean romantic-comedy
- Locombians (2021)
- Trese (2021)
June 11th
- Lupin (2021) starring Omar Sy
- Skater Girl (2021)
- Wish Dragon (2021)
June 12th
- Love (2021)
June 13th
- Picture a Scientist (2020)
- The Devil Below (2021)
June 14th
- Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (2021)
June 15th
- Beyond Evil (2021) Korean drama
- Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (2021)
- FTA (1972) starring Jane Fonda
- Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (2021)
- Let’s Eat (Season 1)
- Power Rangers Dino Fury (2021)
- Rhyme Time Town (2020)
- Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020)
- Sir! No Sir! (2005)
June 16th
- Lowriders (2016) starring Melissa Benoist and Gabriel Chavarria
- Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (2021)
- Penguin Town (2021)
- Record of Ragnarok (2021 1)
- Silver Skates (2021)
June 17th
- Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021)
- Aziza (2019)
- Black Summer (2020)
- Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel (2021)
- Hospital Playlist (2020)
- Katla (2021 1) N
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012) starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence
- The Gift (2019)
June 18th
- A Family (2020)
- Elite (Season 4)
- Fatherhood (2021) starring Kevin Hart
- Jagame Thandhiram (2021)
- Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)
- So Not Worth It (2021)
- The Rational Life (2021)
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (2021)
June 19th
- Nevertheless (2021)
June 22nd
- This Is Pop (2021)
June 23rd
- Good on Paper (2021) featuring Rebecca Rittenhouse, Iliza Shlesinger
- Murder by the Coast (2021)
- The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021)
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (2021)
- Too Hot to Handle (2020)
June 24th
- Godzilla Singular Point (2021)
- Jiva! (2021)
- Sisters on Track (2021)
- The Naked Director (2021)
- The Seventh Day (2021) with Guy Pearce
June 25th
- Ray (2021)
- Sex/Life (2021)
- The A List (2021)
- The Ice Road (2021) with Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne
June 26th
- Wonder Boy (2019)
June 28th
- Killing Them Softly (2012) with Bradd Pitt
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (2021)
June 29th
- StarBeam (2017)
June 30th
- America: The Motion Picture (2021)
- Lying and Stealing (2019) with Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski
- Prime Time (2021)
- Somos (2021)
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (2021)
- The Daily Life of the Immortal King (2021)
- The Unknown: Legend of Exorcist Zhong Kui (2021)
