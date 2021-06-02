wearemitu

Betty Will Be Openly Gay And Voiced By Natalie Morales In the ‘Rugrats’ Reboot

By June 2, 2021 at 7:16 pm
Credit: Getty Images; Paramount+

In case you haven’t heard, “Rugrats” is being rebooted on Paramount Plus. And with the reboot have come a few changes. First of all, this time around, the show’s animation will be computer-generated instead of the previous hand-drawn style. Not only that, but a few other aspects of the show are being updated as well.

Recently, Cuban-American actress Natalie Morales revealed that she is now the voice of Phil and Lil’s mom, Betty. And to make things more exciting, this time around, Betty will be an openly gay single mom.

The openly queer Morales explained to the AV Club her attraction to the role of Betty. She believes that Betty is a positive icon for the LGBTQ community–and especially young people. “Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community,” she said. “I think it’s just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that.

“And yeah, Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid,” she said. “If I’d been watching ‘Rugrats’ and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future.”

“Anyone who watched the original show may have had an inkling Betty was a member of the alphabet mafia,” Morales said.

While the original voice actors for the babies will be back, the adults will be played by different actors. “Rugrats” producers thought, this time around, the show should showcase new talent for the voices of the adults. For example, Nicole Byer will be playing the voice of Susie’s mother.

“First of all, we have all the original babies back, all the original cast back, which we are thrilled to have” said Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins. “…We thought there was an opportunity for new exciting comedic voices who grew up watching and being fans of the show and let them do cameos.”

For the most part, “Rugrats” fans seem over the moon that Betty’s identity as a gay woman is now cannon.

People took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Some people thought that Betty was always an openly gay woman.

Of course, there were a few critics who thought that they were reducing Betty into a “stereotype”.

However people feel about the change in Betty’s character, I think there’s one thing we can all universally agree with: the updated animation style is not ideal.

Either way, we know we’ll be tuning in! “Rugrats” will premiere on Paramount+ on May 27th.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

We Talk To Eric Lopez, the New Voice of Bumblebee Man on ‘The Simpsons’

wearemitu

We Talk To Eric Lopez, the New Voice of Bumblebee Man on ‘The Simpsons’

By May 29, 2021 at 6:44 pm
BY  | May 29, 2021 AT 6:44 pm
Courtesy Eric Lopez/Fox

After the racial reckoning of 2020, the entertainment industry scrambled to diversify talent in front of, and behind, the camera. One of the shows that made the most changes was “The Simpsons“.

For context, virtually all of the non-white (non-yellow?) characters on “The Simpsons” were voiced by white voiceover actors. But in 2020, the producers of “The Simpsons” announced that they would “no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.” “The Simpsons” recast the voices for Dr. Julius Hibbert, Carl Carlson, and have plans to recast Apu. And of course, they recast the voice for virtually the sole Latino character on the show: Bumblebee Man.

We talked to the new voice of Bumblebee Man, voiceover actor Eric Lopez, about his career, diversity in animation, and keeping his last name.

*This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

we are mitú (WAM): I didn’t realize that all characters of color on “The Simpsons” were being voiced by white actors. What was your opinion about white actors playing characters that weren’t white?

Eric Lopez (EL): Growing up, you see a lot of people representing “your kind” that’s not really in your demographic. As far as voiceover goes, I’ve never really had a problem with it, because [VO] is based on your range. It’s all about character. So if you can get that character across vocally, then I think it’s okay. As long as it’s not offensive, because it can be offensive. There’s certain roles that I’ve seen and I’m like ‘That’s a little offensive.’ You know “Family Guy” with the cleaning lady [Consuela], I’m like ugh.

“That’s how cartoons and animation are. You take someone and you make them a big character. And that’s what makes that character loveable.”

WAM: Did you ever find Bumblebee Man offensive? Did you ever think he was a stereotype?

EL: The first time I saw Bumblebee Man I wasn’t sure how to feel about it. Because I knew he was based off of a real Mexican celebrity, Chespirito. When I was growing up, there were hardly any Latinos [on TV]. And knowing what they were basing it off of, I’m like, well they’re kind of staying true to what [Chespirito] was.

[Bumblebee Man] is a caricature of the stuff that’s on TV, which is very big and outrageous and goofy. So I was a bit confused. Because you never know if someone is laughing with you or laughing at you. But I wasn’t really mad at it so much. Because that’s how cartoons and animation are. You take someone and you make them a big character. And that’s what makes that character loveable.

“[Lopez] is my dad’s name, you know? That’s how I was raised. When someone calls your name, there’s pride in that.”

WAM: Other Latino actors, like Oscar Isaac for example, change their last name in order to avoid being typecast. Did you ever worry that your last name would prevent you from getting certain voiceover parts?

EL: It’s funny you ask that, because I remember when I went to join the union, they ask you what you want your stage name to be. I remember sitting there for like a good five minutes, like, ‘This is the name. It’s going to be onscreen and in credits and stuff. And if I do get known, this is going to be the name that I’m known for.’ And I sat there and I thought about [changing it] and I was like, there’s no way. What am I going to choose?

That’s my dad’s name, you know? That’s how I was raised. When someone calls your name, there’s pride in that, you know? If I ever won an award in school, or when I was playing football in school…it felt good to hear your name called. And that’s why I was like, no I’m keeping this name. And I don’t care. If I’m good enough, I’ll be good with my own name.

“[We’re] getting more fleshed-out characters, not just tokens. As an actor, that’s what you want. You want depth, you don’t want shallow characters.”

WAM: How do you feel about the changes that the entertainment industry has made to be more inclusive?

EL: I know I’ve benefited a lot from it already. “The Simpsons” thing was just the icing on the cake. I was getting a lot of stuff already, because writers, creators, are trying to be more diverse. And they’re allowing people to write their stories now. So you’re getting more fleshed-out characters, not just tokens. As an actor, that’s what you want. You want depth, you don’t want shallow characters.

I was on “Glitch Techs” and my background, my history with my family, was basically what won me that role. The creator, Eric Robles, is a really great guy. He said that when he listened to my [audition], he felt that he could feel the love of family and it reminded him of his uncles when he was younger. And see, that’s what it is. It’s authenticity. When you’re casting characters like that, you need authenticity. Someone who has lived that history, that type of life.

“What could be bad about giving someone who wouldn’t normally have the opportunity, the opportunity? And allowing him or her to get out there and be seen or heard by the masses?”

WAM: How do you feel about the future of diverse casting in the voiceover world?

EL: As far as casting people based on diversity and based on their background, I don’t see a negative when it comes to that. What could be bad about giving someone who wouldn’t normally have the opportunity, the opportunity? And allowing him or her to get out there and be seen or heard by the masses? It opens people up.

I’ve been watching a lot of shows lately and I love that the stories are so good, such good human stories. You don’t care what color the person is, you just love the fact that they’re telling this person’s story. A good human story is always going to be better than one that’s just pandering.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
AnimationBumblebee ManChespiritoThe Simpsons

‘Club Mundo Kids’ Is a New Children’s Show Aimed At First and Second Generation Latino Children

wearemitu

‘Club Mundo Kids’ Is a New Children’s Show Aimed At First and Second Generation Latino Children

By April 14, 2021 at 10:08 am
BY  | April 14, 2021 AT 10:08 am
Screenshot via YouTube

It’s no secret that there’s a shortage of programming out there for Latino children. Latino children are expected to consume children’s programming that features mostly white protagonists and simply put up with it. And when it comes to bilingual programming? Forget it. But a new show called “Club Mundo Kids” is trying to change all that.

“Club Mundo Kids” is a bilingual, educational program aimed at children of first and second generation Latino children.

The new show, hosted by former ABC News correspondent, Romi Puga, is aimed at the underserved audience of American Latino children who speak Spanish as their first language. However, “Club Mundo” also smatters in some English words here and there as part of their programming.

“There is very little content being created that is speaking to U.S. Hispanic, Latinx children and telling their stories,” Romi Puga recently told The New York Times. “The younger generation doesn’t really have anyone breaking things down and talking directly to them in a way that is digestible.”

Unlike “Dora the Explorer” or “Elena of Avalor“, “Club Mundo Kids” aims to talk to children about Latino life in a real world context.

While “Dora the Explorer” and “Elena of Avalor” are invaluable for showing Latino kids versions of themselves on screen, they function more as escapist entertainment. “Club Mundo Kids”, however,” features real-world Latinos in front of the camera–as well as a few Latino puppets.

Romi Puga hosts “Club Mundo Kids” from her backyard along with her “neighbors”, a friendly pink puppet named Maya and Coco, an adventurous puppet shaped like a coconut.

Together, Romi and her friends educate their young audience on important, real-world topics, like space exploration, recycling, and the Endangered Species Act.

They also discuss topics directly related to Latindad, like why different Latin American countries use different words and have different accents.

“We do a lot of that,” Romi told NBC News. “Just opening their minds to, ‘Hey, my classmate speaks Spanish but his Spanish doesn’t sound like mine. Why is that?’ And so we’re explaining that but in a fun way, and our hope is to encourage empathy, curiosity and that feeling of identifying with this show, which embraces multicultural identities.”

Above all, the creators of “Club Mundo Kids” hope that the show will create a space for American Latino children who feel like they don’t completely belong in either culture.

Since 2018, more than 1 in 4 newborns in the U.S. are Latino. These children have a complicated, multicultural identity that is being overlooked by the mainstream media. Romi, who was born in Miami but has parent from Chile and Argentina, understands this conflict firsthand.

“To me, that’s what I want ‘Club Mundos Kids’ to be — that group for kids, a place to identify, where they don’t need to pick one or the other,” she told NBC News. “They don’t need to pick English or Spanish but they can celebrate and be proud of their multicultural identities.”

“Club Mundo Kids” is currently airing on both Televisa and Universo.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
children's TVLatino KidsTelevisa