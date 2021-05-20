Selena’s ‘No Me Queda Más’ Hits Different And Its Backstory Explains Why

Entertainment

It’s been two weeks since season two of Selena: The Series premiered earlier this month. By now many fans have already binged the second half of the late singer’s story which revived a slew of emotions from long-time fans and newbies.

There was ecstatic shock when a young Beyoncé met the singer, tender family moments, and of course sadness when hearing “Dreaming of You.” However, what always remains is the melancholia that with each retelling is the faint possibility for an alternate ending.

Fond memories of a cultural icon who felt like a family member haven’t ceased as dedicated fans actively keep her memory alive. Whether it be on Twitter or TikTok, the Queen of Tejano’s fanbase have a lot of thoughts about the series.

For some, the series felt like another reason to relive the late singer’s influential legacy. But others were critical of the adaptation, hoping it would deliver a more intimate look into the singer’s life. Commentary around who gets to tell Selena’s story began to rise as adoring fans wished to know her better; especially from widowed husband Chris Perez’s perspective.

Nevertheless, fans still enjoyed the newer tidbits that were revealed. As the late singer’s career and her untimely passing continued to unfold in the second season, one tender moment within the series stood out to fans; the origins of “No Me Queda Más.”

“No Me Queda Más” already hits different, but fans can’t get over the song’s backstory.

In a scene from episode six, Selena (Christian Serratos) is in the studio recording the bolero as songwriter Ricky Vela (Hunter Reese Peña) and her sister Suzette (Noemi Gonzalez) watch her. Vela’s face is noticeably somber, though he tries to remain stoic as Selena continues singing.

Tenderly, a newly married Suzette places her hand on his shoulder and compliments him on the song. “Who knew you had it in you,” she tells him. Heartbroken, a single tear falls down Vela’s cheek as he struggles to smile.

Immediately Selena catches on as an oblivious Suzette leaves the studio. Singing with conviction, Selena comfortingly gazes at Vela who wipes away his tears as the lyrics offer reassurance.

Aside from Chris and Selena’s love story, other romantic feelings brewed within the band.

Ricky Vela joined Selena y Los Dinos in 1985 as a songwriter and keyboard artist, having remained with the band until Selena’s passing. In this time he is credited for having written or co-written some of Selena’s classic hits like “La Llamada,” “Fotos y Recuerdos,” and “El Chico del Apartment 512.”

It has also been confirmed by Abraham Quintanilla III, Selena and Suzette’s father, that Vela had feelings for Suzette. In a 1994 Billboard interview, Quintanilla spoke about Vela as a “shy person, an introvert.” Aware of Vela’s feelings for his daughter Quintanilla attempted to get him to admit his feelings to her, but he wouldn’t.

“I know Ricky liked her because he would tell me,” Quintanilla told Billboard. “And I would kid around with Ricky and say, ‘Hey, Ricky, you like her? Talk to her!’ and he wouldn’t do it.”

In 1993, Suzette married Bill Arriaga whom she recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. The song, written in 1994, appeared on “Amor Prohibido,” Selena’s fourth studio album. At one point the song almost didn’t make it onto the album, but it’s safe to say we’re all happier that it did.

Fan reactions to “No Me Queda Más” empathized with Vela’s sentiments.

Telling the story of unrequited love, “No Me Queda Más” is perhaps one of the most relatable songs for anyone who has been in a situationship or friend-zoned. Heartfelt and sincere, the song’s lyricism perfectly encapsulates the emotional defeat and best wishes for that special someone.

As if the song wasn’t emotional enough, it now hits different as fans reacted to the scene on social media.

I’m sorry but when Ricky started crying when Suzette put her hand on his shoulder, because he knew he didn’t have a chance with her, AND SELENA SINGING NO ME QUEDA MAS #SelenaTheSeries pic.twitter.com/cOiVcrtrGE — Quan (@QuanSimon20) May 5, 2021

no one:

me tonight because i feel for ricky:#SelenaTheSeries pic.twitter.com/lNCsOF6Gsx — Linneth Alarcón (@linnethalarcon) May 6, 2021

That Ricky Vela scene in season 2 of the Selena series 🥺 #SelenaTheSeries pic.twitter.com/zMPv7H9g2h — JR (@Skrillahead_) May 7, 2021

The scene has also circulated on TikTok as fans shared their reactions to the scene’s revelation.

“For anyone who has had to stand by and watch a love like that get married or be happy with someone else hits hard,” commented kataritmaloca154. “I will NEVER be able to hear this song the same…,” commented lizzzie91.

Some fans even praised the scene for the acting performances and the song’s English translation. “Kudos to the translator who translated the lyrics but still made them poetic. I hate when translators take out the emotion in music so it’s literal,” commented katisflipphone.

As if it couldn’t get any sweeter, Vela continues to remain close with the Quintanilla family. Brb, going to go listen to the song for the billionth time and cry some more!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com