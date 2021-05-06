Yes, Beyoncé Really Did Run Into Selena Quintanilla At A Mall Back In The Day

Part 2 of Netflix’s “Selena: The Series,” is currently streaming, which means fans of the late Tejano singer are getting a chance to learn more about her origin stories. In the second part of the series, fans can expect to see more of the icon’s tragically brief but beautifully successful life. The new episodes chronicle Selena Quintanilla’s rise as a superstar and will no doubt make fans of the singer feel a deep sense of love for her.
Particularly when it comes to one episode in particular!
Part 2’s episode 6, called “Lo Más Bello,” sees the lives of two superstars collide.
The endearing episode sees Selena, played by Christian Serratos, on a shopping trip to an outdoor mall with her mother and sister. It’s then that the young singer catches the eye of a young girl who is also with her mother and sister.
Perhaps it’s real seeing real, but in either case in this episode, the young girl stops to gaze at Selena. She’s star-struck. In the episode, the young girl’s mother asks who she’s looking at and the girl replies, “Selena, a famous singer. Be quiet!”
Knowing that her daughter is a singer herself, the mother encourages her to introduce herself. Of course, the young girl is too shy to say hello but she does wave.
When Selena walks away, the young girl’s mother reveals a fun twist when she says “Beyoncé Knowles, you better learn not to be afraid of people if you ever want to be famous too.”
Like we said…
Real recognizing real.
While it might seem like the producers took creative liberty, it turns out they actually didn’t. And it makes sense. Fans of Selena and Beyoncé know that the two singers are Texan-icons.
In a recent interview for MTV Trés, Beyoncé revealed that she actually did see Selena, in the Galleria Mall in Houston. “I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity,” Beyoncé said in an interview for MTV Trés back in the day. “I just saw her and said hello and kept it moving. Definitely growing up in Texas I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was saying, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation.”
At the time, Beyoncée was celebrating her re-release of six Spanish-language tracks. “I listened to Selena all the time” she recalled at the time of the interview. “She’s close to me because of where I’m from.”
Both “Selena: The Series” Parts 1 and 2 are streaming right now on Netflix! Check them out!
Dwayne Johnson, agreeably one of the most “masculine” presenting people in the world, recently revealed that people weren’t always so quick to assume he was so. In an interview on “Sunday Today with Willie Geist,” that took place earlier this week the American actor and former professional wrestler revealed that when he was a child, people often assumed he was a girl.
Speaking about his experience with presumed gender identity, The Rock revealed that people often thought he was girl because of his “soft features.”
“I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair,” he explained in his interview with Willie Geist.
The actor even went so far as to share a time in his life as a fifth-grader who was riding on a school bus.
“I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, ‘Can I ask you something?'” The Rock recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?'”
Drawing on this time in his life, Johnson revealed that likely this also chalks up to his frequent moves as a child.
During his childhood, Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson was a professional wrestler who often moved his family around. According to John, he attended thirteen different schools by the time he was in high school.
“I have had a Forrest Gump-ian childhood growing up,” Johnson explained in his interview. “Wrestling in the ’80s and in the ’70s was way different than it is today. A lot of the times, including my father, the wrestlers would live paycheck to paycheck.”
The former wrestler reflection on earlier days coincides with the recent premiere of the hit NBC sitcom “Young Rock” a new series based on his life.
Fans of Johnson will be glad to know that he also stars in the series.
He is also portrayed by three different actors Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu.
“Growing up, and you know we specifically went with these timelines in my life that were very defining times at 10 years old, 15 and 18 … there’s a lot of things in between those years that took place … but it was complicated and the relationship that I had with my dad was incredibly complicated — that was fueled by tough love,” he explained during NBC’s TCA press tour in an interview about the series.
He went onto share that his father “was kicked out of his house at 13 and he was homeless, so that then shaped the man who then raised me… And in that complication came an extraordinary life that was full of travel. I lived in 13 different states by the time I was 13 years old, also lived in New Zealand.”
In time for Cinco de Mayo, Mexican singer Victoria La Mala released her debut EP Soy Mala. In one of the EP’s powerful moments, she teamed up with recent Latin Grammy winner Chiquis for “Sexo Débil.” The women of regional Mexican music just want to have fun in the video. In an interview with Latido Music, Victoria La Mala and Chiquis talked about their genre-bending collaboration and career highlights.
Victoria La Mala’s music is a unique blend of regional Mexican music and hip-hop and R&B.
“I grew up in Mexico City,” Victoria La Mala tells mitú. “My dad was from Culiacán. My mom is from Jalisco, so I grew up listening to banda, mariachi, and norteño. I also grew up coming to the states every summer. Out here my tías would be listening to R&B and hip-hop. I really wanted with this project that I’m putting out, Soy Mala, to combine those sides of me.”
Victoria La Mala and Chiquis’ musical worlds collide in “Sexo Débil.”
Victoria La Mala’s unique fusion of regional Mexican music and hip-hop is the soundtrack behind “Sexo Débil” with Chiquis. Victoria’s bicultural flow meets Rivera’s banda music flavor. The song shifts between Latin trap and a cumbia-like breakdown courtesy of Chiquis. Victoria adds that the playful music video was “like a lot of girl power.”
“The industry people don’t see males and females in the same way,” Victoria La Mala says. “I decided I want to a write a song about how sometimes in this world, they treat us differently because we’re females, but we’re going to tell them, ‘No, we’re amazing. We can do whatever we want, and you’re not going to tell me what I can and cannot do.'”
“Doing a song like this with Victoria La Mala is exactly what we’ve been dealing with since the beginning,” Chiquis adds. “Since Graciela Beltrán. Since Jenni Rivera. It’s been so tough. It’s wonderful to be able to do things with other women in my genre for sure.”
Chiquis made Latin Grammys history in November.
In November, Chiquis became the first female solo artist to win the Latin Grammy Award for Best Banda Album. Her album Playlist featuring collaborations with Becky G, Ely Quintero, and Helen Ochoa took the award that her mom, Jenni Rivera, was once nominated for.
“It was a beautiful moment,” Chiquis recalls. “Very surreal. I like pressure. I like a challenge, so I didn’t want to feel like ‘I’m comfortable now.’ I want to better myself in every single way. It definitely helped in that way as well. It’s beautiful to represent to be able to represent women in my genre, especially when I was nominated with men. It’s an honor.”
Victoria La Mala teamed up with Chris Pérez and Joe Ojeda for two songs on her EP.
A big moment for Victoria La Mala this year was teaming up with former Selena y Los Dinos band members Chris Pérez and Joe Ojeda for the song “Nuestra Tierra.” They also collaborated with Yorch on the empowering anthem that speaks to the Mexican immigrant experience.
“I’m an immigrant,” Victoria says. “My family came here from Mexico too. It’s always been very important for me to represent that for the immigrants and show that we’re here to make a better life for ourselves.”
“Nuestra Tierra” is actually one of four songs that Victoria La Mala ended up recording with the iconic duo. They also worked together on the song “Tenme Miedo” for her Soy Mala EP.
“It was an amazing experience to work with them,” Victoria La Mala says. “To literally be sitting with two people who are part of the Selena legacy, which I’ve always said is such an inspiration to me. She’s one of my biggest inspirations since I was a little girl. It was so surreal.”
In a moment for Mexican hip-hop, Victoria La Mala collaborated with Alemán.
Another major collaboration on Soy Mala is Victoria La Mala’s song with Mexican rapper Alemán. This is Mexican hip-hop at its finest when the two artists come together. The song “Todo Lo Que Quieres” was helmed by Justin Bieber and Post Malone producer Maejor.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Victoria La Mala says. “When [Alemán] sent me his verses, I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It’s amazing. He’s such a cool guy. Very down to earth. I tell him, ‘You’re like a primo to me now.’ When he came to L.A. we got to hang out for a little bit. The song that we have together, it’s a trip.”
Victoria La Mala and Chiquis have love for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community.
Like Victoria La Mala and Chiquis who are working extra hard in the male-dominated regional Mexican music scene, the LGBTQ+ community can identify with that struggle for acceptance. Chiquis’ younger brother, Johnny Rivera, is a part of the community. It’s the women in music that the queer fans often gravitate toward. I asked them if they have a message for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community.
“For me, the message is: I’m so proud of you guys for being who you are,” Victoria La Mala says. “Not being afraid to show your true self. That is something I admire and we need the world to see more of that. We need the world to see people being more confident and being true to who they are. We love you guys and we support you and I’m so proud of you guys for being so strong.”
“I’m very open and very transparent on social media about supporting the LGBT community,” Chiquis adds. “For me it’s very important for people to just be their authentic self. I always say, ‘Live and let live.’ I will never judge or criticize. I’m here. I’m a voice for you guys. I stand with you. Un besote a cada uno de corazón. I love the community. Thank you for your support.”
Victoria La Mala hopes to collaborate with Snow Tha Product next.
As for the next woman to team-up with, Victoria La Mala hopes that can be Mexican-American rapper Snow Tha Product. “She’s one of the few Mexican girls in hip-hop doing it both in English and in Spanish,” she says.
“There’s so much talent out there, female talent, and our genre is a little bit tainted and dominated by males, and I want us to just come together, and unite, and empower each other because it’s not a competition,” Chiquis adds.