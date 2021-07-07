Mitú’s Audience Tells Us What They Love Most About Portland

It’s that time of year when the temperature rises, the sun sets late in the day, and our wanderlust is at an all-time high. And considering how much of a nightmare the past year was, why shouldn’t we indulge a little in that urge to travel? Now that we’re finally able to enjoy a well-planned trip again, we want to make it count! That’s why mitú has partnered up with Travel Portland to highlight one of the hottest travel destinations in the Pacific Northwest.

In order to compile our essential Portland list, we turned to our most trusted sources: our readers! We asked you, our audience, for the best places to hit up when visiting PDX and, as usual, you didn’t disappoint! Whether you’re looking for the most Instagram-able place in The City of Roses or just want the best arepas west of the Rocky Mountains, this list curated by our readers has all the must-see places for your Portland visit. ¡Vamonos!

Inside at Portland Mercado Market on SE 72nd and Foster

“I loved Portland because it is so diverse and everyone gets along,” one reader shared when they recommended Portland Mercado. Established in 2015 with the belief that “entrepreneurship will change the world,” the mercado is made up of small minority-owned businesses and serves as a community place for the city’s diverse cultures. A place that offers authentic food from around the Latinidad and a tienda specializing in Latin America goods, variety is what this mercadito is all about.

As one of our mitú readers shared, “they have tiny food trucks selling all types of different food; from Cuban to Colombian to Argentine to Oaxacan.” Along with the huge assortment of delicious cuisine, you can also grab a cerveza while there and find out why Portland is affectionately nicknamed Beervana. Sounds like the kind of place we could definitely vibe with.

Touted by one of our readers as “a really good arepa spot with a really cool location,” Teote House is a South East Portland destination specializing in Latin American street food. Featuring an expansive bar menu, ample patio space perfect for outdoor dining, and cozy fire pits for those cool summer nights, this cafe’s two Portland locations are perfect for a chill evening out with the crew or a romantic meal with your bebé.

Teote House is also the home of the largest Mezcalería—bar that specializes in mezcal—in the Pacific Northwest. Enjoy special flights curated by Teote House’s mezcal masters or find your fav from the dozens of mezcal and tequila offerings on the menu. It’s fine craftsmanship and local artwork accentuate Teote House’s gorgeous atmosphere; making this local treasure a picture perfect stop on our list.

Saturday Market is a great place to shop local art and eat some great food.

If you’re going to visit Portland, then seeing one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions is a must! The Portland Saturday Market is a weekly mercado that features over 150 local vendors showcasing wares from Pacific Northwest artisans. Started in 1973, PSM (as it’s locally known) was established by two Portland artists hoping to provide better access to locally sourced goods. Nearly 50 years later, PSM has become a beloved staple in Portland’s economy.

Whether you’re shopping for all-natural bath products, want to pick up wine from a Portland vineyard, or are just looking to get a quick massage, PSM has a booth to satisfy your needs. You can also sample Portland’s diverse culinary scene by chowing down at their food stalls. Likewise, PSM offers weekly events for its guests. Its most popular one is the “Festival of the Last Minute,” where you can pick up a Christmas gift for that one tia you always forget about.

International Rose Garden is located right in Washington Park. There are thousand different types of roses to see and great place to have a picnic in the summer.

Portland’s official nickname is the City of Roses and the International Rose Test Garden is a destination that adds to its rosy title. Established in 1917, the International Rose Test Garden serves as a testing ground for new varieties of roses while currently featuring more than 10,000 individual rose bushes and 650 different varieties. All that floral beauty makes for one of the loveliest places your Instagram feed will ever see.

While visiting the grounds, explore winding pathways, watch a classical performance at the garden’s original amphitheater, and take a selfie with bold sculpture installations. You can also stroll down the Queens Walk and see the immortalized signatures of the city’s past Rose Festival queens. The garden is free for visitors to explore or you can take a guided tour to get all the inside info on the 104 year old Portland landmark.

After all that sightseeing, what could be better than enjoying some authentic Cuban comfort food. Serving recipes passed down through the Maribona Family for generations, Pambiche offers up food that emphasizes fresh and natural ingredients. Located in Portland’s landmark Apambichao building, Pambiche’s romantic atmosphere and decor will make you feel like you’ve been transported to Havana.

This location made our list because our readers all had unanimous feedback about it: Pambiche is all about “amazing Cuban food!” Enjoy the plato cubano and a Havana lager while you experience genuine hospitalidad Cubana or visit Pambiche’s bakery for the most delicious Cuban pastries in Portland. Remember, this genuine Cuban experience is totally guilt free! With a focus on plant-based diets, Pambiche’s chefs work towards sustainability, health, and flavor with every dish—exactly what you’d want when snacking your way around Portland.

If we’re FINALLY in for a vacation, we want it to have “best trip ever” potential. Food, shopping, sightseeing, and atmosphere: Portland has everything worth traveling for. Consider our bags already packed!

