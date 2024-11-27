2024 mitú Lotería Awards
Another year has come and gone, but before we welcome 2025, we want to take a walk down memory lane and give credit where credit is due.
Join us as we honor the memes, the ups & downs, and all the tea spilled in 2024 with the second annual mitú Lotería Awards!
Join us as we honor the memes, the ups & downs, and all the tea spilled in 2024 with the second annual mitú Lotería Awards!
Let’s get started!
image: Getty
Pop Culture
Breakup of the Year
If this year taught us anything, it’s that love in the limelight has an expiration date. Which breakup had you shedding the most tears?
Peso Pluma & Hanna
Peso Pluma & Nikki
Nodal & Cazzu
JLo & Ben Affleck
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Instagram, Getty, Getty, Getty
Pop Culture
Cutest Couple
In a year of pura tristeza, which couple came through with all the vibes you needed to believe in love again?
Karol G & Feid
Ángela Aguilar & Nodal
Bella Hadid & Adán Banuelos
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty
Pop Culture
Woman of the Year
Which Jefa do you feel shined brightest in 2024?
Karol G
Sofía Vergara
Jenna Ortega
Becky G
Young Miko
Zoe Saldaña
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty
Pop Culture
Man of the Year
The men of 2024 didn’t just show up—they showed out! Who is your fave?
Pedro Pascal
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Omar Apollo
Colman Domingo
Marcello Hernandez
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty
Music
Best Song
Whether making you cry in the club or perreando until your legs gave out, which song of 2024 gave you all the feels and then some?
“Tu Con El” – Rauw Alejandro
“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Karol G
“Igual Que un Ángel” – Kali Uchis & Peso Pluma
“Gata Only” – Floyymenor
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Getty, Getty, YouTube, Getty
Music
Best Festival
La raza pulled up to all the festivals this year, and the lineups did not disappoint. Which one was at the top of your list?
Baja Beach Fest
Bésame Mucho
Coachella
Sueños
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Instagram, Instagram, Wikipedia, Facebook
Music
Best Album
In a year where Latinos ruled the charts, which album rose above all the rest for you?
Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Fuerza Régida – Pero No Te Enamores
Grupo Frontera – Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada
Becky G – Esquemas
Young Miko – Att.
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
The Marías – Submarine
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, Getty, YouTube, Getty
Movies/TV
Best Watch Of The Year
2024 had us glued to the screen with these blockbusters and binge-worthy bangers. Which one could you not live without?
Dune: Part Two
Griselda
Wicked
English Teacher
Deadpool 3
Menendez Brothers
Inside Out 3
The Bear
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): IMDb, IMDb, Universal Studios, IMDb, IMDb, IMDb, IMDb, Disney
Internet
Meme of the Year
The memes of 2024 did not disappoint. Which was the most memorable for you?
“Chill Guy”
“Lisan al Gaib”
Olympics roundup
Moo Deng
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Instagram, Warner Bros., Getty, Twitter/X
Internet
WTF Viral Moments of the Year
Uh, these were not our lotería card. Which one was the most WTF in your book?
Copa América
Drake vs. Kendrick Beef
SNL’s Domingo Skit
“They’re Eating the Dogs” – Trump
Diddy scandal
Trump assassination plot
Rise of Hawk Tuah
“Quiet on Set…” chaos
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Getty, Getty, SNL, Getty, Getty, Getty, TikTok, Max
Internet
In Memoriam
We lost a lot of real ones this year. Some we might’ve even forgotten about. Which one hit you the hardest?
Red Lobster
Red Box
Cartoon Network.com
Sharing Passwords
99 Cent Store / Dollar Tree
TGI Fridays
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Getty, Getty, Getty, Shutterstock, Getty, Getty
Internet
Trends of the Year
These trends came out of nowhere and took us completely by storm. What’s your choice for the most memorable?
‘Demure’
Brat
Lookalike competitions
‘Big Back’ energy
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Getty, Wikipedia, Twitter/X, TikTok
Internet
Pendejo of the year
This year had its fair share of winners and losers—but who took the biggest L in 2024?
Boeing Airplanes
Drake
Diddy
JLO’s Ticket Sales
Joker 2 – The biggest comic book flop of all time
Ticketmaster / Live Nation after DOJ case
Police Officer Fired after being in OnlyFans Video
Nicky Jam after being ‘HOT’
background image: Getty
button images (left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Shutterstock, Getty, Getty, Getty, IMDb, Reddit, OnlyFans, Getty
