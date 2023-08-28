From a Selena Tribute to Wearing a Quinceañera Dress, Here’s What Went Down at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour in Mexico

wearemitu

It was a weekend of euphoria, passion and melodies at the Foro Sol as international pop sensation Taylor Swift took center stage for her “Eras Tour”. This wasn’t just any concert, but a historical event. It was Swift’s very first show in a series of performances across Latin America.

From the moment she stepped on stage with her vibrant opening greeting, “Ciudad de México, Bienvenidos al Eras Tour!” the magnitude of love and appreciation from the Mexican audience was clear.

Perhaps the highlight of the event was the crowd’s heartfelt chant, “Taylor hermana, ya eres Mexicana” (Taylor sister, you are now Mexican). A visibly moved Swift mouthed back, “I love you so much.”

From Lele Pons, Alfonso Cuarón and other famous Swifties made the treck to CDMX for the concert

Several prominent figures marked their presence, adding to the glitz and glamour of the evening. Supreme Court Justice Arturo Zaldívar showcased his Swift fandom. He wore a green jacket emblazoned with Taylor’s favorite number and exchanged friendship bracelets with fellow fans.

Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain sang her heart out to ‘You Belong with Me.’ Both Macarena Achaga and her boyfriend, Juanpa Zurita, immortalized their memories on social media.

Also in attendance were Latina artists Gale, Lele Pons and her cousin and colleague Isadora (Chayanne’s daughter). They traveled from Miami on a trip organized by Pons’ husband Puerto Rican reggeatonero Guaynaa.

Other big names included Joy Huerta, half of the singing duo Jesse & Joy, businesswoman Paulina Peña Pretelini and celebrated director Alfonso Cuarón with his children. The list continued with Paty Cantú, often dubbed the “Mexican Taylor Swift;” Apio Quijano, Erick Elías, and Vanessa Huppenkothen, all who reveled in the festivities.

📷| Taylor en el backstage junto a Alfonso Cuarón y su familia 🤩 #MexicoCityTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/pNH8pkuLoz — Taylor Swift México (@tayswiftmex_2) August 28, 2023

A touching tribute to Selena Quintanilla

Sabrina Carpenter, the opening act, charmed the audience with her twist on the hit song ‘Dreaming of You’ by Selena Quintanilla. But it was her heartfelt shout-out, “If you are a Swiftie, you’re mi gente,” that truly resonated with the crowd.

Beyond the music, there were memorable moments that gave a unique Mexican twist to the evening. Swift donning a voluminous purple dress for the song ‘Enchanted’ saw the crowd joyfully serenading her with chants of “Quinceañera!”

The ‘Eras Tour’ brought in a revenue injection into the city

Reforma reported that Taylor and her entourage chose to stay in Lomas de Chapultepec. It seems like she wanted to truly soak in the Mexican culture.

The ‘Eras Tour’ was not just a concert series but an economic boost, injecting over 12 million pesos — almost $1 million — into the local economy, even before the artist arrived in the country.

🎥| Fans recreated the "willow" circle in the crowd.#MexicoCityTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/eUPZGbGLLG — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 27, 2023

Creators and sellers of imitation goods also created an almost tent city outside el Foro.

Credit: Getty Images.

The finale dreamily combined “Vigilante Sh*t,” “Bejeweled,” “Mastermind,” and “Karma”, capped off by a sparkling display of fireworks. With Swift promising to return soon and thanking her audience profusely, it’s clear this won’t be the last time Mexico sees this pop sensation.

