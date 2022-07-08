Latino Boy Band Menudo Is Making a Comeback Thanks to Mario Lopez

wearemitu

Mario Lopez is working with Menudo Productions to revive the classic boy band Menudo, which first debuted in 1977 and after multiple incarnations, officially disbanded in 2009.

Since the beginning, Menudo has been one of the most popular boy bands of all time, launching the career of world-famous singer Ricky Martin, among others. Now, singers and performers from around the world will have an opportunity to be part of Menudo’s new lineup, starting with online auditions that are set to launch this month, according to Deadline.

Auditions will be open to singers aged 12 to 16, with live auditions to follow in September. There will also be a special Menudo audition app where singers will be able to upload their auditions. Fans can comment on and share their favorite auditions, with weekly updates and highlights from Lopez himself.

“Like so many people across the globe, I grew up as a huge Menudo fan,” Lopez said. “I am so excited and honored to be part of bringing this iconic Latin boy band back to the world!”

Lopez will collaborate with industry legend Angel Zamora and Menudo Productions CEO Paul Tarnopol in their search for the new Menudo. In an effort to distance themselves from previous business practices, the new Menudo members will get a share of all concert, merch and music revenue. They’ll also be working closely with well known managers and coaches.

“By utilizing social media, the Metaverse and A.I., Menudo will connect with fans in ways unimaginable just a decade ago,” Tarnopol said. “More importantly, our management team is committed to the safety, well-being and financial security of each-and-every member of Menudo; This is what we mean by ‘A New Beginning.'”

Menudo will retain its original formula, allowing members of the band to “graduate” while introducing new ones over time. The formula is what gave Menudo its longevity in the first place, and the production company hopes to continue that legacy with this latest revival.

According to Hola!, “Working with Mario Lopez, Paul Tarnopol and Menudo’s completely new management team to discover and develop the next generation of superstars is the honor of a lifetime,” said Zamora.

