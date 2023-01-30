Call Her Duquesa: Unearthed Videos Of Meghan Markle Show Her Speaking Spanish

Entertainment

If you thought you knew everything about Meghan Markle after watching the addicting Netflix doc “Harry & Meghan” (and that Oprah interview), think again. Whether you consider yourself #TeamMeghan, it’s safe to say most of us know a fair amount about the royals — but she’s very low-key about her Spanish skills.

While this video shows that Markle has spoken mostly fluent Spanish in interviews in the past, fans were shocked by a recent unearthed clip from “Suits.” Back in 2013, the USA Network show had a webisode series called “Suits Recruits,” and launched a very special episode called “El Matador de Amor.” Why so special? It’s almost completely in telenovela-style Spanish. Watch it here:

While many people thought the webisode was dubbed Spanish, the slightly-imperfect accents point to the fact it was real. If you look closely at their lips, you can see both Meghan Markle and co-star Rick Hoffman are actually speaking Spanish in real life. Plus, it’s important to note the IMDb page for the episode only credits the actual actors as the full cast — no voice-over actors.

There’s no doubt both stars are emphasizing their accents “novela style” for comedic effect — by 1:07, you can see them both trying not to burst out laughing. “Suits” fan or not, it’s a must watch.

As one YouTube user commented, they first thought the “dubbing” was “impressive,” until they realized “what was really” happening. Another wrote, “Her spanish is better than mine,” while countless more described how great both the actors’ Spanish skills are. As yet another commenter wrote, “The actors are speaking Spanish with their natural accents, his is a heavy accent” — but both are still pretty great.

Another video clip showing Meghan speaking Spanish. pic.twitter.com/yx57droaSu — Resilient (@KaindeB) January 29, 2023

Since Twitter user @Jasamgurlie shared the unearthed webisode, fans are going pretty crazy over it. When she confirmed the “Suits” clip isn’t dubbed, one user replied: “OMG I thought for sure it was dubbed! Dayum, she all that and a bag of takis! 😁” LOL.

So why does Meghan Markle speak such great Spanish? Well, it all goes back to college. While the royal may have picked up some Spanish throughout her childhood in Los Angeles, she truly learned the language by studying abroad. In fact, the future duchess actually interned at the U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina as a senior studying at Northwestern University in 2002.

At the time, Markle was reportedly double-majoring in international relations and theater, so it was a perfect fit. The actress reportedly told Marie Claire in 2013 that she interned around the same time as Argentina’s economic devaluation, and dreamed of a political career.

She once explained: “Our Secretary of the Treasury at the time, Paul O’Neill, was there, so I’m 20 years old, in Buenos Aires, in a motorcade, doing that whole thing.”

Apart from her time in Buenos Aires, the actress-royal also allegedly spent some time in Madrid that same year. She studied abroad in the Spanish city for another few months, where she took five classes. Her courses and host family helped her cement her Spanish.

Markle sometimes speaks Spanish at charity engagements, with people describing her skills as “perfect.” Another example? Her recent children’s book “The Bench,” translated to “En Este Banco” (Spanish Edition).

The royal surprised her fans by actually narrating the Spanish version of the book herself. Listen to it here:

As one Twitter user wrote, they’re “on the floor” after this revelation — and we are, too!

meghan markle is narrating the audio book for “the bench” IN SPANISH.

i’m on the floor pic.twitter.com/Cf4f5JCA0s — michelle (@ddarveyy) October 16, 2021

