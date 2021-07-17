Meghan Markle Is Producing An Animated Netflix Series About ‘Influential Women Throughout History’

Entertainment

Meghan Markle may be the busiest woman in Hollywood. Not only did she just giver birth to her second child, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, but she has about a million projects in development. We all know about her newly-released children’s book and the podcast series she producers with her husband, Prince Harry. And now, it looks like Duchess Meghan is getting into the animation game!

On Wednesday, Deadline announced that Meghan Markle is producing an animated Netflix series called “Pearl”. “Pearl” will follow “the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history.”

In a statement, Markle expressed her excitement at the new project. “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” she said. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Megan Casey, the director of original animation at Netflix, also released a statement about the upcoming project. “An exciting tale that weaves together fantasy and history, Pearl focuses on a young girl who learns to step into her own power when she embarks on a heroic adventure and meets important women from history along the way.”

As savvy observers have pointed out, the name “Pearl” is actually a nod to Meghan’s own name.

According to BabyNames.com, “The name Meghan is primarily a female name of Welsh origin that means Pearl.” We all know that Meghan Markle has been an outspoken feminist since she was a young girl. It makes sense that she would develop a show based on her childhood!

This isn’t the first time that Meghan Markle has looked to her own life as inspiration for her project. She also wrote her children’s book, “The Bench”, based off of her life experiences. Originally, she wrote the book as a poem for her husband for Father’s Day. “Watching [Harry and Archie] from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock [Archie] to sleep or carry him or, you know those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem,” she explained to NPR last month.

We can’t wait to see the other projects that Meghan Markle develops that are inspired by her own life! And we definitely can’t wait to watch “Pearl” on Netflix.

