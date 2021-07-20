Mariah Carey’s Daughter Just Made Her Acting Debut In a Commercial For OshKosh B’gosh

Entertainment

Looks like talent runs in the family. On Tuesday, Mariah Carey‘s daughter, Monroe Cannon, just made her modeling and acting debut in a commercial for children’s clothing company, OshKosh B’gosh.

Monroe Cannon’s commercial is part of OshKosh B’gosh’s back-to-school campaign, Today is Someday. Through child actors, the campaign will depict the inner-lives of famous icons when they were children.

These famous icons include Outkast, Muhammed Ali, and of course, the diva of Venezuelan descent, Mariah Carey. “With Today is Someday, OshKosh B’gosh spotlights notable trailblazers as children in a series of powerful vignettes celebrating their confidence and determination,” said OshKosh B’gosh in a statement. They also said the campaign aims to “[encourage] the next generation to dream boldly about who they’ll become someday.”

In the first spot for OshKosh B’gosh, Carey’s daughter, Monroe Cannon, plays a 10-year-old Mariah Carey. And the resemblance is uncanny. Not only does she have Mariah’s old-school signature mane of curly hair, but she also has some of her mama’s sass and mannerisms.

The OshKosh B’gosh ad starts off with Monroe Cannon smiling, clad head-to-toe in denim overalls. A butterfly sits on her finger. Her voiceover narrates her inner monologue.

“Someday, it’s going to be different,” says 10-year-old Mariah. “The melodies that live in my head, someday, they’ll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts.”

It goes on: “Artist of the year. Artists of the decade. Artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How’s that for a day dream?” It ends with the title card: “Mariah Carey, 1980. Osh Kosh, 2021.”

In a statement, Mariah Carey explained the decision to cast her daughter as her younger self in OshKosh B’gosh’s Today is Someday campaign.

“As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams,” Carey said. “Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts. We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

OshKosh B’gosh marketing exec Jeff Jenkins also weighed in on the campaign. “This campaign represents a new, fresh take for OshKosh B’gosh — one that bridges past to present and champions the dreams, courage and determination of children.”

“OshKosh has been a childhood staple for generations,” he continued.

“As we look to the future, we want to celebrate these inspiring trailblazers with a nod to who they were before they were icons — aiming to encourage children everywhere to dream big as they head back to school.”

We hope this isn’t the last time we see Monroe Cannon, aka Mini Mariah, in front of the camera! The girl is a star-in-the-making.

