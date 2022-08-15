Mariah Carey’s Atlanta Mansion Was Robbed While Vacationing in Italy

wearemitu

Pop star Mariah Carey had her Atlanta home burglarized last month while she was on vacation in Italy with boyfriend Brian Tanaka and 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. But before heading back to Georgia, the family concluded the trip with a stay at a $20 million mansion in the Hamptons, where Carey spent six figures for a two-week stay, reports Glamour. The theft was reported to authorities on July 27.

The family vacation was heavily documented on social media, leading many to believe that the thieves knew Carey was out of town before proceeding with the robbery. Carey’s home, which she bought in November 2021 for $5.65 million, comes equipped with nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a pool, a tennis court and even a playground, according to Page Six.

Carey spent a month away from her new residence and was posting consistently throughout the vacation. Pictures of her family on yachts and beaches were posted regularly throughout the Italy getaway. Carey even promoted Nest Seekers, a luxury real estate company that connected the singer with a Hamptons abode — a Water Mill estate called Eagles Point, where she could spend more time with her family away from home.

Authorities are still considering the case as an active investigation and have not yet revealed a list of items that were taken from Carey’s home. That said, if this 2017 Vogue profile of Carey’s closet is any indication, the damage could easily be in the six-figure range, if not more.

According to Fox News, Sandy Springs police, located in the Atlanta suburb where Carey lives, confirmed the investigation but refused to give any more details as the case unfolds.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com