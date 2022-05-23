Everything To Know About Marc Anthony’s Paraguayan Fiancée Nadia Ferreira

Entertainment

Let the wedding bells ring: Marc Anthony is in love, and he’s not afraid to sing “Tu Amor Me Hace Bien” to model Nadia Ferreira until death do them part. Anthony proposed to 23-year-old Ferreira back in early May, just two months after the salsa singer posted an Instagram photo of him embracing the model with the caption: “I hope God gives you everything you wish for us.”

While some of the singer’s fans have criticized the couple’s 30-year age gap, they don’t seem to be too fazed by it. Anthony has posted several photos of them together, and Ferreira also shared a romantic snap on Instagram of the two celebrating her birthday.

Once the two were engaged, Ferreira once again took to social media to post a photo of her amazing ring — and Anthony’s latest tattoo blackout, which shows his serious devotion. Meanwhile, Hello! reported that the it-couple celebrated the engagement right after Ferreira’s birthday festivities on May 10, including time on Anthony’s private jet and yacht.

While much is already known about the engagement and the couple’s relationship, we decided to round-up everything there is to know about Ferreira, who is a total boss on her own terms!

1. The 23-year-old model was born in Villarrica, Paraguay, and represented her country in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant after being crowned Miss Universe Paraguay that year. She won first runner-up, skyrocketing her to fame.

2. On that note, she holds the highest placement for Paraguay in the history of the Miss Universe pageant.

3. Ferreira is an environmental activist, holding the title of ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme Paraguay. Recent photos show her dedication to environmental sustainability and her community.

4. Still, she also holds her own in the high fashion world, hitting the runway at fashion week and shooting editorials in publications like Glamour and Grazia.

5. Ready to be even more impressed? She’s also a singer, and recorded a song in Paraguayan Guaraní titled “Panambi Verá,” which translates to “Golden Butterfly.”

6. She regularly posts to Instagram about the power of positivity, and all the energy found in a good workout routine.

7. Ferreira’s sport of choice? Undoubtedly tennis. Still, she’s also posted snaps of herself snowboarding and skiing.

8. She appeared in the show “Parodiando Paraguay” back in 2015, paying tribute to Taylor Swift by singing “Shake It Off.”

9. And, she loves Mexico. She has lived in the country for the past two years, and now considers it “her second home.”

