Latinos are known for being passionate, and that passion translates into our music. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we wanted to explore the Latin music songs that are perfect additions to any playlist or soundtrack of a Latino love story. The love songs cover generations and decades, but they all have one thing in common: an unwavering love for that special someone in your life. Take a moment to let these love songs move your heart.

“Ocean” by Karol G

Karol G gifted the world with the song “Ocean” from her second album. The song was written when Karol G was dating and madly in love with Anuel AA. It is filled with love and strong emotions that will make you think about the love of your life so fondly. If you need a song that can capture the pure emotions you are feeling, this would be it.

“Con tu amor” by Juan Gabriel

Travel back in time and listen to Juan Gabriel’s beautiful love song “Con tu amor.” The song, released in 1981, is a soft, slow ballad that spends the entirety of the song professing love. The lyrics paint a picture of a man so deeply in love with someone that they cure their sadness, pain, and loneliness. It is truly one of the great songs to play and dance with your significant other in the living room.

“Amor prohibido” by Selena Quintanilla

You know the song the moment you hear the first three beats. This song is not only an incredible love song. It is part of the soundtrack of our childhoods. “Amor Prohibido” by Selena Quintanilla is all about forbidden love and how that longing is just impossible to ignore. As she says, the only thing that matters is your love. Express your heart’s desire with this song, and let us know how it goes.

“Es por ti” by Juanes

“Es por ti” will make anyone’s knees weak. Juanes’ sweet love ballad will make you not only believe in love, but be ready to dive right in. This song can help you break the ice if you have a developing crush but don’t know how to talk about it. This profession of love is next level as Juanes talks about how a special love is enough to make your heart beat, your eyes shine, and make you want to talk about love. *swoon*

“Eres mi religión” by Maná

Is your novio or novia or novix your entire world? Do you love them more than the life you breathe? Then you fully get Maná’s “Eres mi religión.” The iconic band released one of the most incredible love songs in 2002, and it still makes mountains move. The way Maná professes love in this song will make your heart beat with so much love. It will give you a chance to fully understand your own feelings before you even know it. It is that good.