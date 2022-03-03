Lionel Messi Just Launched His New ‘Messi Burger’ at Hard Rock Café and It Includes Provolone and Chorizo – So We Need It

wearemitu

Lionel Messi has many accomplishments under his belt, with more than 750 goals scored (so far), seven Ballon d’Or awards, and notoriety as one of the best soccer players in history.

Messi has risen through the ranks to become the sports legend he is today, traversing a rollercoaster journey from his birthplace of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina all the way to his current position in Paris Saint-Germain. The son of a steel factory manager, Messi’s passion for soccer was instilled at a young age by his family, and soon enough, loved ones and coaches alike noticed his talent was otherworldly. After he was scouted by Barcelona at 13-years-old, the rest was history.

#OnThisDay in 2003, 16-year-old Lionel Messi—third of four children of Jorge, a steel factory manager, and Celia, who worked in a magnet workshop (which might help explain that left foot…)—made his debut in a friendly against Jose Mourinho's Porto. pic.twitter.com/TgKgk34XmH — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) November 16, 2020

Now that Messi is a household name, and will undoubtedly remain one of the biggest figures in soccer, he’s moving on to other, more delicious pastures. No, he’s not trading in his Paris Saint-Germain jersey or his beloved soccer fields just yet — but he is adding a little something extra to his repertoire (a “side” so to speak). The rumors are true: Messi is trying his hand at the food world, and the result looks absolutely delicious.

The 34-year-old icon is teaming up with the Hard Rock Café to bring us a burger that looks so amazing, it probably deserves a Ballon d’Or, too.

Designed by Messi himself, the “Messi Burger” was just launched by the restaurant chain worldwide, and will be available until further notice.

The “Messi Burger” is now available at Hard Rock restaurants! 🍔 pic.twitter.com/VS2bPIw5jQ — J. (@MessiIizer) March 2, 2022

So what does the burger include? Messi seems to be paying tribute to his Argentinian heritage by bringing in tons of ingredients typically found in his country’s cuisine — all of which are his “favorites.”

Instead of your standard American cheese and pickles, the “Messi Burger” includes two seasoned beef patties, provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onion, a “smoky sauce,” brioche bun, romaine lettuce, tomato, and you can even add a fried egg for an extra fee (definitely looks worth it).

The “Messi Burger” is a major twist on the Hard Rock Café’s Legendary Steak Burger. Plus, the soccer star even appeared in an ad promoting the new menu item, where after kicking around a gold soccer ball, the burger in question appears in all its delicious glory.

Let’s get Messi! Disponible AHORA en #hardrockcafe la #MessiBurger repleta de los ingredientes favoritos de esta leyenda del deporte ⚽️ 🍔 #letsgetmessi Available NOW across our Hard Rock Cafes, the Messi Burger is piled high with this sporting legends’ favourites ⚽️🍔 pic.twitter.com/aSeMOSk8kM — Hard Rock Tenerife (@HRCtenerife) March 2, 2022

The collaboration makes sense in more ways than one: the soccer star recently signed a five-year contract with Hard Rock to become a brand ambassador for them.

Messi and Hard Rock also launched merchandise coined the “Messi Collection,” which features hoodies and t-shirts emblazoned with the number 10.

Just one thing: a bite of the “Messi Burger” might make you want to shout “GOAL” in the middle of the restaurant. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

