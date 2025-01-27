Lin-Manuel Miranda brought Alexander Hamilton back to life in a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL), delivering a sharp reminder about America’s roots in democracy. During the Jan. 25 cold open, Miranda reprised his iconic role to address Donald Trump’s second inauguration—and it didn’t take long for comedy to meet biting political commentary.

The scene opened with the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Miranda’s Hamilton joined a group of founding fathers and began a stirring monologue: “Our lives matter not if we lose them in the cause of liberty. What matters is the nation we build.” This led to a rap celebrating America’s rejection of monarchy: “In America, we’re all created equal. America, not England. We’re doing the sequel. And we will have leaders but know one thing. In America, we will never have a king.”

But the rap didn’t get far before James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump interrupted, declaring, “Never say never.”

Trump Declares His “King Era”

Johnson’s Trump character mocked Miranda and the founding fathers while claiming his “king era” had begun. “Just like the founding fathers, I am creating a new country as well. And just like them, we’re doing it very white-ly,” he quipped. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the skit included digs at Trump’s executive orders, such as ending federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, and a jab at his nostalgic vision of a workplace resembling The Office“with one funny Black guy having a really bad time.”

The satire took on a surreal edge as Trump’s character taunted the frozen founding fathers, questioning their wigs and outfits: “Darling, I’m off to start America! Hand me my wig and my tights and my big blousy shirt.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda Faces Trump’s Wrath

Throughout the skit, Miranda’s Hamilton was left immobilized on stage, becoming the target of Trump’s jokes. “Look at Lin. Look how bad he wants to do a rap,” Johnson’s Trump said, adding, “He’s in sniffing distance of an EGOT, and he’s got to stand there until I’m done.”

As the tension mounted, Miranda couldn’t help but break character, struggling to hold back laughter. Trump escalated his teasing, calling him “Lin-Manuel Miranda Cosgrove” and claiming, “He even wrote a whole rap, and we’re not gonna hear it. Oh, the audience would have eaten that up.”

Finally, Miranda unfroze to deny Trump’s assertion that he had anonymously donated $1 million to his campaign. “No, it was not,” Miranda protested, to which Trump retorted, “Your word against mine.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda and a Satirical Nod to Hamilton’s Legacy

Miranda’s return as Hamilton wasn’t just a comedic highlight; it was a clever reminder of the musical’s enduring relevance. The sketch echoed the themes of the Broadway phenomenon: rebellion, equality, and the rejection of tyranny.

In a 2020 interview with WSJ. Magazine, Miranda reflected on the political undertones of his work: “I was trying to tell this specific story, but I was grabbing from the America I know. So it all hits in different ways, based on where America is.” That perspective rang true in the SNL skit, where humor met sharp critique of Trump’s authoritarian tendencies.

Timothée Chalamet’s Role and Audience Reactions

The episode, hosted by Timothée Chalamet, balanced political satire with lighter moments, including Chalamet’s performances of Bob Dylan songs. But it was Miranda’s presence that sparked widespread applause and commentary online. Fans took to social media to praise the juxtaposition of Hamilton’s democratic ideals against Trump’s “king” persona.

A Perfectly Timed SNL Sketch

The skit wasn’t just a nostalgic callback to Hamilton; it was a statement about resilience. As People reported, Miranda’s surprise appearance served as a cultural reminder: America’s foundation lies in rejecting kingship and championing democracy. By blending humor with historical reflection, Miranda and SNL turned a satirical moment into a poignant critique of political reality.

In a week dominated by headlines about Trump’s executive orders and policy shifts, Miranda’s Hamilton delivered a clear message: “In America, we will never have a king.”