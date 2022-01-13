Lauren Sánchez Pays Tribute to Her ‘Vida’ Jeff Bezos and Wishes the World Could See Him Through Her Eyes

In case you didn’t know, it was Jeff Bezos’s birthday on Wednesday. And while the richest man in the world is quite a controversial figure in the eyes of many, there’s one person who only sees the good in him: his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez.

Sánchez took to Instagram to celebrate her amor with quite the touching tribute. “If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes,” she started off the emotional caption.

She continued: “Yes everyone knows you are brilliant, but they don’t always see your heart the way my eyes do. They don’t see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do.”

“They don’t see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place — my eyes do. They don’t see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who’s heart is immeasurable and who’s ability to love is infinite. My eyes see this.”

She concluded the romantic Instagram post with, “Happy birthday mi vida. I wake up everyday excited to love you.”

And there’s no denying that. Lately, the two lovebirds have put the depths of their passion on display with PDA-fueled yacht trips like the most recent one they took in St. Barts. It’s safe to say that Bezos and Sánchez are a certified power couple, with the track record to prove it.

But their life isn’t all yacht vacations and trips to space. The power couple is also hard at work on their philanthropic efforts, most recently awarding two $100 million grants to Spanish Chef José Andrés and political commentator Van Jones.

The grants are part of the couple’s “Courage and Civility” awards program, where they offer $100 million grants to “leaders who aim high, pursue solutions with courage, and always do so with civility,” according to PR News Wire. In turn, the recipients are meant to donate the grants to any charity of their choosing.

Chef Andrés used the money to advance his efforts at the World Central Kitchen — a philanthropic organization that feeds people in communities that have been devastated by natural disasters. Lauren Sánchez seems to be a personal fan of Chef Andrés herself, often reposting videos of his philanthropic efforts on her Instagram page.

Van Jones used his award money to further the cause of his criminal justice reform organization, Dream Corps. Of Bezos and Sánchez, Jones said: “Lauren and Jeff don’t do nothing small, man, they don’t do anything small, they just don’t do it. They dream big, they love big, and they bet big. And you bet on me, and I appreciate it.”

Lauren Sánchez is a second-generation Mexican-American who was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While she got her start as a broadcast journalist, she pivoted later on in life to become a helicopter pilot and movie producer.

But despite her enviable life now, Sánchez came from humble beginnings. As she told the Hollywood Reporter in 2017, “We came from nothing. I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother’s car when she would go clean houses, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have a career.”