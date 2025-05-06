What happens when Latinos show up to honor Black artistry on fashion’s biggest night? You get a blue carpet full of symbolism, swagger, and soul. The 2025 Met Gala theme, “Tailored for You,” tied into the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibit “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”—a tribute to the legacy of Black dandyism and tailoring across centuries. Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion, the exhibit spotlighted how style has shaped and reshaped Black diasporic identity. And Latinos? They didn’t just show up—they made statements.

Bad Bunny’s Look Was a Whole Afro-Caribbean History Lesson

Bad Bunny pulled up in a chocolate-brown Prada suit, jeweled gloves, a raffia tie, and a traditional Puerto Rican pava hat made by De León Headwear. The pava, a straw hat worn by jíbaros (rural workers in Puerto Rico), is rich in symbolism—especially in Afro-Caribbean culture. El Conejo Malo told Vogue that the theme “really connected” to his roots: “When we found out that it was about Black fashion, we got really excited because we felt like we could really connect it to Puerto Rican, Afro-Caribbean culture.”

Latinos at the 2025 Met Gala Turned Up With Culture and Couture

Maluma showed up in a tailored zoot suit designed by Chicano designer Willy Chavarría. Per Billboard, the emerald and cobalt look paid homage to Pachucos, whose bold, oversized tailoring in the 1930s and ’40s was a form of cultural resistance and aesthetic rebellion. Chavarría told WWD, “The Pachuco as we know is the quintessential dandy from the 30s and 40s representing Latinos and Black, who dressed as a form of resistance and beauty.”

Meanwhile, J Balvin leaned into dandy flair with a monochrome salmon Marc Jacobs suit and Tiffany brooch. His partner Valentina Ferrer added pop with a red polka-dot gown. Together, they looked like a Latinx editorial shoot come to life.

Colman Domingo Anchored the Theme With a Tribute to André Leon Talley

Co-chair Colman Domingo didn’t just wear Valentino—he embodied it. He arrived in a blue caped ensemble referencing a look Talley wore at the 2011 Met Gala. Domingo later told Vogue that his inspiration came from Othello, royalty, and the color blue, historically linked to formerly enslaved people dressing in superfine wool as an act of pride. He said his look gave “choir, king, all those moments.”

Some Kept It Classic—Others, Futuristic: Still All Latino

Actress Jenna Ortega stepped into the spotlight with a futuristic Balmain dress made from measuring tape. The metal rulers formed a fitted silhouette with a bustier-style top. Ortega paired the look with old-Hollywood waves and a burgundy lip—a sharp contrast that merged eras and aesthetics.

Shakira, meanwhile, chose a striking pink gown by Prabal Gurung. The look stirred mixed reactions online, as some felt it missed the tailored theme. Still, she made a splash on her Met Gala debut. According to HOLA!, the Colombian singer kept it glam and minimalist, proving her pop diva status doesn’t need embellishment.

More Latinos at the 2025 Met Gala Showed Up With Personal Flair

Lupita Nyong’o (Mexican-born and Kenyan) stunned in powder-blue Chanel, complete with a matching hat and sheer cape. Her ponytail, designed by Vernon François, was intricately tailored to echo the work of a master seamstress.

Omar Apollo wore Wales Bonner with an animal print shirt, showing off blonde streaks in his hair—a soft edge to a sharp suit. Rosalía brought bridal drama in a white Balmain gown, while Cardi B arrived in Victorian-inspired Burberry velvet. And Georgina Rodríguez, representing Argentina, made her Met Gala debut in a sensual black slip dress by Alessandra Rich.

Omar Apollo wearing Wales Bonner at the #MetGala! pic.twitter.com/HNBsv6SYGN — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) May 6, 2025

Behind the Scenes, Latinos Shaped the Night Too

Let’s not forget Colombian event designer Raúl Ávila, who’s been shaping the Met Gala’s decor since 2007. His daffodil-filled vision transformed the museum’s space with projection mapping, florals, and a printed blue carpet. Ávila collaborates with Anna Wintour months in advance—down to the last petal.