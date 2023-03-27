First Latino Power Ranger Is BACK in Netflix 30th Anniversary Reunion

wearemitu

Variety recently announced a 30th anniversary Power Rangers special on Netflix. Additionally, cast members from the original series will appear in the 55-minute special, scheduled for an April 19 release. The first Latino cast member, played by Steve Cardenas, will also reprise his role as Red Ranger in the upcoming reunion.

Netflix is releasing the ultimate Power Rangers reunion

Some cast members the upcoming special — which includes David Yost (Blue Ranger), Walter E. Jones (Black Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Pink Ranger), Karan Ashley (Yellow Ranger), and legendary villain Rita Repulsa (Barbara Goodson) — played Power Rangers in different eras of the show and its spin-offs.

However, because the original Yellow Ranger, played by Thuy Trang, died tragically in a car accident in 2001, her death becomes an integral part of the new special. Her character, Trini, is killed by Rita Repulsa, leading the Rangers to reunite, avenge Trini, and save the world once more.

Similarly, Jason David Frank, who played both the Green Ranger and White Ranger at various points in the show, will not appear following his death in November 2022. 49-year-old Frank passed after committing suicide in a Houston, Texas hotel room.

Cardenas played the Red Ranger, alter ego of Angel Grove resident Rocky DeSantos, who becomes the second Red Ranger after finding himself in a battle against Lord Zedd. DeSantos was only trying to compete in a local martial arts competition! However, he ends up absorbing the Red Ranger’s powers as the team’s second-in-command.

Cardenas played Red Ranger throughout the 90s… and even in 2018

Although he doesn’t do much acting now, Cardenas played Red Ranger in the original show and some of its spin-offs. In addition to the original run of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” from 1994 to 1996, Cardenas appeared in the 1995 movie, 50 episodes of “Power Rangers Zeo,” and 1997’s “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.”

He even reprised the role briefly for a 2018 episode of “Power Rangers Ninja Steel.”

The show is a continuation of the story airing on Nickelodeon. Similarly, Blue Ranger David Yost reprised the role on quite a few occasions. Recently, Yost appeared in an episode of “Power Rangers Dino Quest” in 2023. He also did an episode of “Power Rangers: Rise of the Ninja” in 2021.

Check out the trailer for “Power Rangers: Once & Always” right here!

