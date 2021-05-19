Kendall Jenner Is Slammed For Appropriating Mexican Culture In Her 818 Tequila Ad Campaign

Kendall Jenner just can’t seem to keep out of trouble. Back in February, the supermodel of the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced that she would soon be releasing a tequila brand called 818. Back then, even the initial announcement caused some controversy.
Well now, 818 tequila has just launched in California. And along with the tequila’s launch has come a very…interesting ad campaign.
On Monday, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram page to release a promotional video for 818. In the video, she’s dressed in what some critics are calling “chic migrant worker” clothing. She is now facing backlash for cultural appropriation.
“What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it’s beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!” she wrote in her caption. “@drink818 has launched in California…we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!”
But, soon the criticism came rolling in. The images did, indeed, bring up images of rural Mexico. She wore clothes similar to what farmworkers in Mexico might, albeit a high-fashion version. The entire video looked like she was playing “dress up” as a rural agricultural worker in Mexico. But we all know that her life is much different than theirs.
Here are some of the most critical Tweets that have been making the rounds:
One Mexican woman even wrote an entire essay on a Twitter thread that explained why Kendall’s 818 promotional campaign was so problematic.
This isn’t the first time that Kendall Jenner has faced backlash for cultural appropriation.
She previously dealt with the accusation when she was spotted wearing her hair in cornrows. The criticism continued when people called her a “culture vulture” for selling a shirt that profited off of chola culture.
At this point, Kendall Jenner has made a career on being tone-deaf. Who could forget the infamous 2017 Pepsi commercial where she solved police brutality by offering an officer a cold beverage?
But despite her many controversies, Kendall Jenner appears not to have learned her lesson. But at this point, she seems to be aware of the latest controversy she’s stirred. She’s currently turned off the comments on her Instagram post.
Images via tequilamalinche; casasanmatiasoficial; tequilamoderno/Instagram
Tequila is perhaps the iconic drink from Mexico (although mezcal has been making a BIG comeback for a few years now). Recently, Kendall Jenner released her own tequila line, 818. Even tech mogul Elon Musk is trying to get his controversial Teslaquila off the ground. But tequila is a creation of Mexican culture and there is nothing as delicious as Mexican-owned tequila.
In the end, it’s all well and good if their businesses create money and jobs in Tequila, Jalisco, where the ancient spirit is produced under Denomination of Origin.
But if you’re in the spirit to support Latino-owned businesses, here are a few Mexican-owned tequila brands. Some of them are the usual suspects (1800, Corralejo), while others are smaller, but just as exciting.
Just like tequila, but a bit different. Sotol Hacienda de Chihuahua is housed in a legendary hacienda. As the company, Sotol, states: “The Hacienda Tabalaopa, a family jewel since it’s establishment in 1881, has historically embraced Sotol as the spirit of the region”.
Sotol is a bit different to tequila. Distillers create sotol with agavacea variety termed “Dasylirion”. Dasylirion only grows in the Chihuahuan Desert of northern Mexico. This Mexican-owned tequila is an example of how the industry is diversifying, encompassing other regions of Mexico.
This beautiful bottle contains a premium tequila developed by a young Mexican entrepreneur. This relatively new Mexican-owned tequila brand is socially conscious and has programs to support agave growers in Jalisco. They source their agave azul from small growers, supporting the local farming industry. Additionally, tequila-lovers give this brand good reviews. It is bound to become a staple of hipster-bars worldwide.
This Mexican-owned tequila is as traditional as it comes: it has been operating since 1886 when it was founded by Don Delfino González. However, its owners have taken good care of the brand’s image, using a contemporary brand design that looks great on any bar shelf. Their crown jewel is the San Matias Cristal, which is clear and pure, distilling the floral notes to the nose and the palette that pure blue agave brings. It is the new face of an old distillery, so it brings together the new and the classic in interesting ways.
One of the most traditional brands around (we can totally picture Jorge Negrete or Pedro Infante drinking straight from the bottle while delivering a serenata). This Mexican-owned tequila is also the brainchild of Don Delfino González, who during the period that preceded the Mexican Revolution found the perfect conditions for growing agave azul and producing tequila in the Los Altos region of Jalisco. The red soil fields here are rich in iron and other minerals, which provides the perfect nourishment for the agave plants.
Tequilas del Señor manufactures this Mexican-owned tequila, a house that has more than 70 years of expertise. It is named after the indigenous woman, La Malinche, that according to the legend served as a translator for the conquistadores. For those who enjoy a clear taste, La Malinche is a good option. To the nose, it provides intense notes of baked agave with hints of mint and citrus. It is silky in the mouth with pleasant herbal notes and lovely acidity. It is great to drink by itself… perhaps after a few carnitas tacos.
Just look at this bottle! It would be envied by the most delicate whiskeys on the planet. The Mexican-owned tequila reposado (which basically means “rested”, as it has matured in oak barrels for years) variety has a smoky and deep flavor. A young tequila master named Armando Orozco Espinoza who comes from a long line of experts owns this house. Their mantra is: “passion, tradition, braveness, attitude, maturity, and youth.”
This Mexican-owned tequila brand falls in the super-premium category, so don’t expect to indulge in cheap margaritas with it. This relatively-new brand was years in the making. Tequila Don Sueños hired a tequila master to spot the perfect agave plants to create a distinctive flavor. The family that runs this business has been growing agave for more than four decades. The fields and factory are located in the “Golden Triangle” region in Los Altos (Highlands) of Jalisco.
The European market has given this young brand some traction. The reposado variety is a delight: deep, peppery flavors thanks to the eight months it spends in oak barrels. The family that owns Tequila 29 Two Nine apparently wants to disrupt the game.
One of the most widely sold tequilas, both in Mexico and overseas. It is manufactured in the Hacienda Corralejo in Guanajuato, which as become a tourist attraction in its own right. As stated by the company, “visitors can satisfy their curiosity and excitement about the processes used to make tequila. The atmosphere is a delight to both sight and smell, as exemplified by casks for aging tequila located in beautiful cellars and filled with a suggestive and captivating aroma that evokes the honey of cooked agave”. Sounds like a perfect holiday to us!
This is a luxury craft tequila owned by Mexican-Americans but manufactured the distiller Tequilera Las Juntas in Jalisco. It is made from 100 percent Blue Weber Agave grown in the region of Tequila. It has won multiple international awards.
A young, hip brand whose slogan is #takelifebystorm. It was created by Marco, a master distiller with over 40 years of experience. He says: “I’m really proud of what I’ve done throughout my career at some of the best brands, but there are always limitations when you work for someone else. Tromba represents everything I think great tequila can be.” Marco is joined by Rodrigo Cedano, a young apprentice who really strives to create a tequila that distinguishes itself from the dozens of options in the market. Guess where the name comes from? “Tromba gets its name from the intense rainstorms of the Jalisco highlands that nourish its famed agave plants. It also represents energy and rejuvenation that fuels the passion and purpose of its founders”.
It takes its name from the famous poisonous rattlesnake. This brand specializes in blends that infuse tequila with flavors such as honey and coffee. It is created in the town of Arandas, in the Jalisco highlands. This brand makes sure that the agave plants are used in a sustainable way, and use every part of the plant in the production process. They have some pretty good ideas for cocktails.
America’s fancification and appropriation of simple, traditional foods – especially “ethnic foods” – reached another milestone with the news that Dallas-based retailer Neiman Marcus is now selling gourmet tamales on its website at a pretty astounding price — six dozen for $92, plus $18 for shipping. That’s $110 for 72 tamales.
How have we made it this far without Neiman Marcus tamales? For years, we’ve been relying on handmade tamales from our tías and primas like peasants, unaware that luxury tamales were just a click and a payday away.
The luxury tamales made headlines in outlets ranging from the Dallas Morning News to GQ. My San Antonio called it “an outright food foul,” taking this “usually affordable, traditional dish” and tacking on “an outrageous price tag.”
But is it really at all surprising that a luxury retailer is trying to make a buck off our people’s food and culture?
Neiman Marcus is the type of place where you can expect to see a Mexican-inspired jacket, such as this one, retailing for more than $300.
Given the propensity for corporations from around the world to try and capitalize off other people’s cultures, it really isn’t too surprising that Neiman Marcus would launch a line of luxury tamales.
Now the Dallas-based luxury retailer is once again offering up ‘luxury yet tradition’ with their ‘handmade’ tamales.
Although news of the tamales has once again shocked many of us, it isn’t exactly new. It was in 2016 when Neiman Marcus first started offering these highbrow tamales and even then it made headlines. And it’s easy to see why.
An order of six dozen Neiman Marcus tamales will set you back $92, plus shipping. Neiman Marcus tamales might look like regular tamales, but they’re actually very expensive and fancy. They are “handmade from a traditional recipe of fresh stone-ground corn, top-quality meats, lard, spices, and natural flavorings.” Can the food truck by your office honestly claim that its meats are top-quality? Or is your mama using luxury masa?!
At six dozen (72 total if you’re too lazy to do the math), the $92 price tag isn’t totally off the mark, especially if they’re truly handmade. Anyone who has helped make tamales during the holidays knows that it’s not only time-consuming, it also takes a bit of practice. (And if you screw up too often, you’ll be roasted for it by your mom and tías).
They’re only available in beef, chicken and pork. Sorry, folks, no rajas. Unfortunately for Neiman Marcus customers, they’ll never experience what it’s like to unwrap a tamal, bite into it and realize it’s a random tamal de dulce that got mixed in with a different batch.
But wait, there’s more! You can also order an “Enchilada Dinner” for $72.
Neiman Marcus didn’t stop with the tamales. Shoppers can also order flautas and enchiladas. In fact, for $72, plus $18 shipping, you get 12 enchiladas: six with beef and six with chicken.
Yup, Neiman Marcus is asking people to pay $90 for 12 enchiladas.
Just curious as to how many people are actually paying these white people prices to get their hands on traditional Mexican foods?