In 2024, Karla Sofía Gascón seemed poised for a Hollywood takeover. The Spanish actress made history with her starring role in Emilia Pérez, a Cannes-winning, Oscar-nominated film. But then, old tweets resurfaced—tweets filled with racist, xenophobic, and bigoted remarks—and the backlash hit hard.

Now, according to multiple outlets including El Nuevo Diario, RC Noticias, and The Hollywood Reporter, Gascón is trying to move forward, starring in a new film that could change the narrative: Las Malas.

Karla Sofía Gascón’s “Las Malas” Role Might Redefine Her Story

Las Malas is an adaptation of the novel by Camila Sosa Villada, a celebrated Argentine actress, writer, and playwright. Directed by Oscar-winner Armando Bó (Birdman), the film stars Karla Sofía Gascón as Tía Encarna, a maternal figure who shelters trans sex workers in the hostile streets of Córdoba, Argentina.

According to journalist José Rafael Sosa, the role offers Gascón a stark contrast to her previous controversial portrayal of Manitas de Plata in Emilia Pérez. Instead of a narco kingpin undergoing gender transition, Tía Encarna represents protection, community, and compassion. El Nuevo Diario noted that although it seems like the role was “written for her,” Las Malas was published in 2019, years before Gascón’s current situation unfolded.

😄Karla Sofía Gascón reapareció públicamente en España durante el partido entre Celebridades de los Premios Platino y Embajadores de La Liga, que se celebró en la ciudad de Madrid y pese a las polémicas, ya tiene nuevos proyectos en el mundo del cine☺️ pic.twitter.com/gSqvh1WSJI — EXA Victoria 94.5 FM (@ExaVictoria) April 28, 2025

After “Emilia Pérez,” Can Karla Sofía Gascón Truly Move On?

The fallout from Emilia Pérez was swift and brutal. As we previously reported, Gascón’s resurfaced tweets—spanning from 2019 to 2024—targeted immigrants, Mexicans, and even her co-star Selena Gomez. Netflix pulled support for her Oscar campaign. Industry peers distanced themselves. A non-apology letter Gascón posted to X (formerly Twitter) only fueled the anger, with many pointing out that she minimized the timeline and accountability for her statements.

Yet according to reports from Spain’s media during the Goya Awards season, directors and actors began defending Gascón, calling the backlash a “disproportionate witch hunt.” That slight shift in perception might explain why projects like Las Malas are now offering her a second chance.

Inside “Las Malas”: A Dark Fairy Tale Starring Karla Sofía Gascón

Las Malas isn’t just another acting gig—it’s a narrative filled with meaning. The story follows Tía Encarna, a character who discovers an abandoned baby and decides to adopt him, risking everything to create a chosen family.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the novel mixes magical realism with harsh street life, showing the struggles and resilience of the trans community in Argentina. The movie, produced by About Entertainment, Infinity Hill, and Suma Content with backing from Amazon Prime Video, promises a gritty yet poetic portrayal of survival and solidarity.

Gascón leading such a humanistic story, especially after playing a caricatured role in Emilia Pérez, is undeniably symbolic.

Credit: Librado Reyes.

Karla Sofía Gascón at the V Juego de Estrellas and the Premios Platino

While promoting her comeback, Karla Sofía Gascón participated in the V Juego de Estrellas organized by LaLiga EA Sports and the Premios Platino. According to El Nuevo Diario, Gascón expressed her gratitude for participating in the charity soccer match in Madrid, saying, “I’m very happy to be part of this event with so many fellow artists and professional soccer players for such a noble cause.”

This public appearance—alongside actors like Manolo Cardona, Amaury Nolasco, and Laura Londoño—is another clear move to reposition herself positively in front of the industry and the public.

The Bigger Question: Will Audiences Accept Karla Sofía Gascón Again?

Gascón’s comeback will ultimately depend on more than just a strong performance. While Las Malas offers her a platform to embody empathy and healing, the wounds from her past behavior—and the perception that she has not fully owned up to it—remain fresh for many.

As history shows, redemption in Hollywood isn’t impossible—but it demands real accountability, not just image rehab.

Whether Las Malas can help Karla Sofía Gascón rewrite her story is something audiences, not studios, will decide.