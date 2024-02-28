Jennifer Lopez just released her documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” which accompanies her new album “This Is Me… Now,” and the accompanying movie musical. And while the album and film already give us insight into J.Lo‘s past— and everything Bennifer— the documentary is something else. Especially in its revelations about Lopez’s personal life, including her “unsavory” past relationships.

Lopez does not hold back in the documentary, leading with raw honesty. The star explains in the doc, “I’ve been married four times now… I used to be terrified to be alone. I didn’t know what else to do with myself.”

At another point in the new film, she admits that she often portrayed she was “fine” after her relationships dissolved— but “all of that was kind of bulls**t.” Later, she reveals a very different side to her trademark “diva” self, laughing, “It’s not like anyone is clamoring for the next J.Lo record.” Is Jennifer Lopez in the building right now? Also, side note: we were waiting for the record!

The documentary portrays Lopez’s sweet relationship with husband Ben Affleck, while also showing how she fought to get her self-funded, $20 million movie made. At yet another point, the film shows how many celebrities said “no” to features in the full-length musical film. Shockingly, this list included Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Jason Momoa, Bad Bunny, and Snoop Dogg.

Still, some of the biggest reveals in the doc are about Lopez’s love life. For one, she admits that she and Affleck “crumbled under pressure” in 2003, breaking up days before their wedding. “Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding,” she explains. “We had a big wedding planned, like 14 ushers and bridesmaids.”

However, one of the biggest revelations of the doc dealt with J.Lo being “manhandled” in past relationships.

In her new documentary, Lopez admits having “rough” and “disrespectful” past relationships

If you watched the “This Is Me… Now” movie-film on Amazon Prime, the scene where Lopez sings “Rebound” might have stuck out to you.

In the scene, J.Lo trapezes through a glass house while her partner becomes visibly aggressive with her. He breaks the glass wall, and they eventually go into a symbolic dance sequence using rope. Throughout the sequence, Lopez falls, screams, and her dance partner even pushes her against a wall.

Lopez has made clear that much of her new album and accompanying movie are loosely based on her real life. In fact, she told Variety that “everybody thought [she] was crazy” for being so vulnerable in the film.

The new documentary shows J.Lo working on her latest creative project, and informing viewers about much of the backstory. At one point, the “Jenny from the Block” singer seems to give her fans some insight into the “Rebound” video. Or, she at least gets very honest about how it relates to her own past.

“Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun,” Lopez explains about shooting the film’s “Rebound” scene. “I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I’ve definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things.”

Later, she called this time in her past “rough” and “disrespectful.”

As reported by PEOPLE, J.Lo later states in her documentary that she eventually hit “rock bottom” in her love life, finding herself in “uncomfortable” and “painful” relationships.

“A therapist said to me, ‘What if this was your daughter? What would you do?’,” J.Lo recalls in the doc. “And it was so clear. I was like, I’d tell her, ‘Get the f*** out of here, never look back.”

However, Lopez says she acted out of her “own pain and hurt and dysfunction” at the time.

If you feel that you are experiencing an abusive relationship, please seek help. Call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 18007997233 for assistance