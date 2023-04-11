Jenna Ortega’s Mom Shares Photo of the Actress and Her Nurse Sister: ‘I’m Equally Proud of Both’

Entertainment

Jenna Ortega’s mother Natalie Lopez Ortega just posted the most adorable tribute to her “Wednesday” actress daughter — and her older daughter Mia.

The mother posted a side-by-side photo of Jenna Ortega at the SAG Awards red carpet and her daughter Mia Ortega on the job as a future nurse at the hospital. Lopez Ortega, who is also a nurse, wrote that while her daughters wear “very different outfits” to their jobs, she is “equally proud” of both.

Loading the player...

Jenna Ortega’s mom is fiercely proud of all her children

As Lopez Ortega shared on Instagram, her two middle daughters might be “doing very different things in life,” but she is extremely supportive of both. She explained, “Both came from me, and both raised by me. I’m equally proud of both of them and love them very much.”

Of course, Jenna Ortega is one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now after her unforgettably-goth performance in Netflix’s “Wednesday,” followed up by other performances like her role in “Scream VI.” The 20-year-old actress is a proud scream queen, and her spine-chilling dance in Tim Burton’s Wednesday inspired a movement.

Still, 22-year-old Mia Ortega is just as impressive, just in a different way. The San Diego and Indio native is currently on her way to becoming a registered nurse, and works regular shifts at the hospital. As mother Lopez Ortega also shared on Instagram, Mia is a future nurse and life saver. She wrote, “Proud of my Mia Tortilla getting it done… I couldn’t be any more proud of you.”

Mia documents her work life on her own Instagram story, recently posting how she “had the best time cuddling/feeding newborns all day.”

You may not know this, but Jenna Ortega is one of six siblings

While the mother’s most recent post is all about daughters Jenna and Mia, she is actually a proud parent to six children. Yep, Jenna Ortega is the middle child of six: her oldest brother Isaac is 25, followed by 24-year-old Mariah, 22-year-old Mia, and then of course Jenna, who is 20. After the actress was born, her parents then gave birth to twins Aaliyah and Markus who are now 18.

The “wife, mother, nana, [and] nurse” regularly posts about her children, recently sharing a video of Mia, Jenna, Aaliyah and Markus when they were little. She captioned it with, “Missing late night dance parties with my littles.” We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Lopez Ortega gives all her kids equal opportunities on IG, as it should be. While she often posts about how “proud” she is of Jenna’s success, she also shares tons of photos of her children and her beloved granddaughter Mya Jade (yep Jenna Ortega is an aunt!).

She also shared this sweet throwback photo of her six children when they were younger, captioning it with: “My loves 8 years ago today.” Extra points for the puppy (he has the “Wednesday” stare):

This is what Jenna Ortega has said about having a big family

The “You” actress has talked about being the middle child of six in the past, always describing it as a positive experience. She told Mama’s Mission in 2016 that being the middle child is “actually pretty cool.” Why? “Your younger and older brothers and sisters feel that they can confide in you. If someone is going to miss an event, it’s usually the middle child – which causes the parents to feel guilty and try to make it up in other ways. Middle children get away with more stuff in general.”

Maybe that’s where Ortega’s rebellious streak comes from?

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com