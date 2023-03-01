Jenna Ortega Lands Role in The Weeknd’s Breakthrough Movie

wearemitu

Jenna Ortega is taking Hollywood by storm — and for a good reason.

The talented young Latina actress has landed the co-starring role in The Weeknd’s new movie.

It’s Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye’s first film, in collaboration with director Trey Edward Shults and producer Reza Fahim.

As reported by Complex, it’s a project The Weeknd has been working on for a few years now.

Created, produced, and co-written by the artist, we still don’t know the title or plot of the project. Just this week, the media learned some details about the talent, including Jenna Ortega.

What we do know is that the soundtrack will be provided by composer and producer Daniel Lopatin (OPN) and The Weeknd. Also, filming has already begun in Los Angeles.

Although this is not the first time The Weeknd has tried to juggle several projects simultaneously, this one promises to be a new opportunity for Ortega.

Jenna Ortega conquers Hollywood

Undoubtedly, “Wednesday”‘s Latina actress has taken the film industry by storm.

Following her success in the adaptation of Tim Burton’s “The Addams Family,” — which Netflix renewed for a second season — Ortega has embodied the character of Tara Carpenter in Scream 6.

The success of this young actress has been such that she had to leave characters she’s loved so dearly, such as Ellie in “You.”

“I’ve been wanting to go back to Ellie for a long time, but I was in Romania shooting Wednesday,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I couldn’t travel back and forth with the pandemic and everything like that, and when you’re committed to a show, there’s just no way that it could’ve worked out.”

Hopefully, her role in The Weeknd’s new project will see the light of day soon.

