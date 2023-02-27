Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Conquer the Audience With Their Dark Humor at the SAG Awards

wearemitu

There’s nothing more beautiful than seeing Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza walk on stage together. That lesson the world learned this past Sunday at the SAG Awards.

With the stone-faced look their characters are known for, Ortega and Plaza plunged the audience into an amusing tension.

They presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for Television or Limited Series.

The “Wednesday” and “White Lotus” actresses held a ten-second chilling silence at the podium. Plaza finally broke it by saying, “I don’t know why they paired us up together.”

“I know. We have nothing in common,” agreed Ortega.

“We should find the people who did this,” Plaza said, setting the tone for both of them to speak in unison.

“And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

“Okay, I see it now,” Plaza concluded.

How Jenna Ortega took over Hollywood

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza are two of the most important talents in the streaming industry today.

Last Sunday, at the SAG Awards, Ortega was nominated for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Series for her role in “Wednesday.”

At just 20 years old, the Latina actress of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent began her career in series such as “CSI: NY” and “Jane the Virgin.”

But Tim Burton’s adaptation of the Adams Family propelled her to stardom.

Ortega plays the titular role of Wednesday Addams, demonstrating her talent in incorporating the character’s typical traits, such as speech cadence and facial expression.

“I can’t think of a Latina character who has the same reach as Wednesday Addams does,” Ortega said during a Screen Actors Guild Q&A event on February 10.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do with my career is give representation to people of color and for them to be shown in positive lights,” Ortega said.

Is Aubrey Plaza the future of the industry?

For her part, Aubrey Plaza was nominated last Sunday for outstanding performance in an ensemble in a drama series alongside her castmates in the HBO series, “The White Lotus.”

Of Puerto Rican descent on her father’s side, the actress has been in the ring for a few decades.

Aubrey Plaza became known for the role of April Ludgate on NBC’s sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” and appeared on FX’s drama series, “Legion.”

Her personality and charisma have won fans’ hearts, especially after her role in the HBO anthology series “The White Lotus.”

Plaza has charmed colleagues and fans alike with her unhinged airs. However, her talent has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

Aubrey Plaza recently joined the cast of Disney+’s Marvel series “Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ on Disney+ and has also secured a lead role in Francis Ford Coppola’s new sci-fi film ‘Megalopolis.’

However, her eye is set on writing and producing her own projects.

As reported by Entertainment.ie, Plaza has written a “secret movie for the whole family,” which she describes in the same vein as “Hocus Pocus” or “Beetlejuice,” and which she hopes to direct in the future.

“I’m trying to fill the female Tim Burton slot,” she says.

After all, Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza do have a lot in common.

