Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Has Allegedly Moved On With 23-Year-Old Clara Chía Martí

Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué, 35, was just spotted kissing his 23-year-old alleged girlfriend Clara Chía Martí amid his much-publicized split with Shakira, 45. While fans continue to speculate about the nature of their relationship, particularly when they met and if he cheated, we can imagine Shakira simply telling her ex, “Te Felicito.”

En menos de tres meses de que se confirmara la separación de @shakira y Gerard Piqué, al parecer él ya tiene nueva novia. Se trata de Clara Chia Marti, una joven de 23 años que trabaja dentro del equipo del futbolista y con la que fue captada muy cariñosos este fin de semana. pic.twitter.com/D9wMTLJYpv — quenewstelehit (@quenewstelehit) August 22, 2022

As reported by Hola!, Piqué and Martí were spotted enjoying live music at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Girona, Spain. Social media photos surfaced from the festival, showing the new couple kissing in the middle of the crowd.

Pique with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. pic.twitter.com/5SsKB30h63 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) August 20, 2022

Meanwhile, as per Marca, the kiss actually occurred during Spanish singer Dani Martin’s live set, as he played his very romantic song “Cero.” Other reports describe how the couple was extremely affectionate throughout their time at the festival.

Piqué and Martí’s reported romance comes just two months after the soccer player and ex-partner Shakira announced their split. Never married, Shakira’s statement explained: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

As with all relationships that come shortly after a highly-publicized split, many fans are suspicious of Piqué possibly having cheated on Shakira. For one, Shakira’s latest single “Te Felicito” gives listeners tons of possible Easter eggs, with lyrics like: “Don’t tell me you’re sorry, that sounds sincere but I know you well, and I know you lie.” Ouch.

Possible new girlfriend Martí is reportedly a public relations student, and works for Piqué’s sports media company Kosmos.

Some fans on social media allege that Piqué actually met Martí at a Barcelona club she worked at called La Traviesta, and that he hired her after their initial meeting. It’s important to note that neither this nor their alleged relationship have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, reports say that Piqué might have already introduced Martí to his parents and children, and sources say the two are “quiet” about their relationship but have been together “for months” now.

While Shakira had a recent beach vacation in Mexico with children Milan and Sasha, she is already looking out for her next move. According to Page Six, the “Inevitable” singer is thinking of moving to Miami, where her parents, brother and other family members live. We’re sure Shakira will be singing “Don’t Bother” soon enough — and “Ready For The Good Times,” of course.

