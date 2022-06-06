The Rumors Are True — Shakira and Piqué Have Officially Split After 11 Years Together

Entertainment

It seems Shakira, 45, is singing “Can’t Remember To Forget You” to ex-partner Gerard Piqué, 35, after formally announcing their split after 11 years together.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira have announced their separation in a joint statement:



"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” pic.twitter.com/3sDRFg3oYd — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 4, 2022

Fans are heartbroken over the shocking news, mostly because the couple seemed picture-perfect since meeting in 2010 on the set of her “Waka Waka” music video during the FIFA World Cup.

Piqué famously played for Spain and won the final that year, while Shakira sang at the opening and closing ceremonies — so it seemed like the two were a match made in heaven. The two even share the same birthday, February 2.

ehm por favor que le suban el sueldo al periodista que ha hecho esta MARAVILLA con la ruptura de Shakira y Piqué pic.twitter.com/OOryJuQdup — Isma.dwg (@ismachlbs) June 5, 2022

The two were notoriously private throughout their decade-plus relationship, but still offered short glimpses into their lives through social media posts.

For one, Shakira posted a Valentine’s Day selfie with Piqué on Instagram, and offered her support to her man back in October 2021 with the caption, “The defender with the most goals in the history of the Champions League.”

Even though the pair never married, they lived happily together in Barcelona and had two sons together, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

While Piqué continued to score goals for Barça, Shakira kept releasing albums like 2014’s “Shakira” and 2017’s “El Dorado.” As reported by Billboard, the Colombian star’s 2017 single “Me Enamoré” talks about the couple’s love story, with lyrics like: “I thought ‘he’s still a kid’ but what am I going to do?” (Shakira is 10 years his senior) and “I would have 10 kids with you but let’s start with two.”

Even the singer’s 2017 song “La Bicicleta” alongside Carlos Vives referenced her soccer star ex-beau, featuring the lyrics: “If you show Piqué [Santa Marta, Colombia’s Tayrona National Park] he won’t want to go back to Barcelona.”

Other couple posts on Instagram, like this romantic beach selfie Shakira posted with the caption “Together” back in August 2020, were the epitome of “picture perfect.” Meanwhile, Piqué posted a cute selfie of the two of them in July 2021, and an adorable photo of the whole family, too.

Alas, even the most seemingly-romantic relationships may come to an end, and in Shakira and Piqué’s case, it may be over for good.

The couple released a joint statement on Saturday that reads, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

Reports by Spanish outlet El Periodico continue to feed the rumor mill about the possible cause of the couple’s separation. While different theories abound, all we know is that Piqué is currently living in a separate home in Barcelona, away from Shakira and the kids.

Ya no nos queda ninguna duda de que Shakira hizo “Te Felicito” para Piqué; y es que ella misma lo dijo en una entrevista reciente, solo que no nos dimos cuenta de las señales. — “Tú piensas que estás en una relación real y no es tan real como parece.” 🥺 #WeLoveYouShakira pic.twitter.com/mydH3ALYiS — WWSHAK (@WWSHAK) June 4, 2022

