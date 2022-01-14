‘Gentefied’ Was Just Canceled, Here Is What the Cast, Crew and Fans Are Saying

wearemitu

On Thursday, Deadline reported that “Gentefied” — the cult-favorite show centered on a Mexican-American family in Los Angeles trying to find their place in the world while also trying to protect their rapidly-changing neighborhood of Boyle Heights — has officially been canceled by Netflix after 2 seasons.

The news was a blow to “Gentefied” fans, who looked to the show as one of the rare examples of authentic and multi-dimensional representation of the Latino experience on screen.

According to Deadline, Netflix made the move after the show’s second season failed to crack the streaming platform’s top ten chart when it dropped in November.

Some folks involved in “Gentefied,” both in front of and behind the camera, took to social media to express their disappointment at the ending of an era.

America Ferrera, who was both a director and sometimes-executive producer of the series, posted a tribute of the show on her Instagram page.

“It ain’t always good news,” she wrote. “So sad that our beloved @gentefied has reached its end. I have nothing but immense pride for this gorgeous show and the incredibly talented humans who came together to put something new and deeply authentic on our screens.”

She went on to thank the cast and crew, especially the series’ creators, Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez. “They stared at a blank page and built a world from their unique lived experiences,” wrote Ferrera of the producer duo.

Ferrera concluded her tribute by reflecting on how difficult it is to get Latino stories told in an industry that has a spotty track record with diversity. “It’s a small miracle and a monumental feat every time one of our stories is birthed into the world,” she wrote. “Let’s keep figuring out how to nurture and support our storytellers and stories – there’s still so much work ahead.”

Actress Karrie Martin, who played protagonist Ana Morales in the series, took to her Instagram page to write a loving tribute to the character who changed her life, while concluding with a massive thank you to all of the show’s viewers who stuck by the show for two seasons.

“To all of you, the fans, a million times THANK YOU!” Martin wrote. “The show may be cancelled, but the familia, and our stories, live on! Thank you for allowing us into your homes and being apart of this beautiful journey with us.”

She concluded her post with: “See y’all at the next get-together.” We hope that happens sooner rather than later.

But the cast and crew of “Gentefied” weren’t the only ones mourning the loss of their beloved show online. Tons of disappointed fans flocked to Twitter to make their voices heard.

Some expressed their frustration at what they see as Netflix’s performative ally-ship.

Remember when @netflix was talking about how they wanted to put out more Latinx content, but they’re cancelling ALL OF OUR SHOWS. One Day at a Time and now Gentefied. Make it make sense! — Jassyel Gomez ❤️‍🔥 (@jassyelgomez) January 14, 2022

Some pointed out that keeping shows on the air should be more than just about money and ratings.

Whoever is in charge of canceling shows at @netflix is completely missing the mark. It is time entertainment companies understand that shows like @gentefied need to be protected for the sake of representation & because our community deserves more than 2 seasons. Ósea ya es hora! — Gigi (@gigitelodijo) January 14, 2022

A few people highlighted that Netflix doesn’t seem to be showing up for POC-focused shows as much as it does for non-POC shows.

Super upset that Netflix canceled #Gentefied. I don't wanna go down the road of could've, should've, and would've's but I will say that if that a network, studio or streamer greenlights a show that is inclusive, they need to put as much weight on it as their white counterparts. — Dino Thee Ray Ramos (@DinoRay) January 14, 2022

Lots of users just felt the need to express their genuine heartbreak at the loss of a show they loved.

This close to crying in my office right now. I actually love this show. — Saul Olivas (@houseofsahul) January 14, 2022

Fellow Hollywood Latinos, like “One Day at a Time” showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett, expressed both sadness and solidarity with the cast and crew.

So sad about #Gentefied Thank you to #marvinlemus @lindayvette @AmericaFerrera and the cast and crew for this wonderful show. It breaks my heart. — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) January 14, 2022

