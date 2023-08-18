Fuerza Regida Makes It to the Camp Flog Gnaw Lineup and Fans Go Wild

wearemitu

Seeing a band like Fuerza Regida and Camp Flog Gnaw in the same sentence would have made any skeptic laugh ten years ago. But today, Latinos from all over the country celebrated on social media the unusual news that Tyler, The Creator, put the Regional Mexican band on his bill.

And no wonder.

What started as a concert in a parking lot is now one of the most important festivals in the United States. Camp Flog Gnaw brings together more than 40,000 music fans at Dodger Stadium, and being part of its lineup is a milestone for Fuerza Regida and the Latino community.

But that’s not all. This year’s poster, which includes artists such as Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar and SZA, was revealed to the public through a mural painted on the side of Tyler’s Golf Shop in Fairfax. And for many fans, seeing “Fuerza Regida” written up there brought tears to their eyes.

The symbolism of Fuerza Regida’s arrival at such a unique festival

When Tyler, The Creator, came up with the idea of creating a festival-meets-carnival in the fall of 2012, his goal was to celebrate “creativity, self-expression and inclusion” in a different way. However, between carnival games and a giant Ferris wheel, Camp Flog Gnaw was still missing that no sé qué for Latinos.

The rapper’s lineups of the early editions of the festival celebrated a different kind of music scene, and it quickly attracted people from all over. After all, a lineup that brought together A$AP Rocky, The Internet, Jaden Smith, Kali Uchis, SZA, Jorja Smith, Tierra Whack, Flatbush Zombies and Kilo Kish was something not seen before.

But Latin music had its moment this year, and fans have been celebrating on social media.

A surprising unveiling

This Friday, fans could watch on the festival’s official website the live stream of the painting process of the poster mural for this year’s edition of Camp Flog Gnaw.

Over 7,000 viewers watched in real-time as veteran names like Kali Uchis, Turnstile and Rex Orange County appeared. But X (formerly Twitter) exploded when the letters painted the name Fuerza Regida.

After the festival had been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s return has been in style and with a Regional Mexican band representing.

