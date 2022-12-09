Francisca Lachapel’s Husband And Son’s Heartwarming Reaction To Her Haircut

wearemitu

“Despierta América” host Francisca Lachapel made headlines earlier this week when she cut her hair live on-air, in a moment of healing and liberation. The “Nuestra Belleza Latina” winner did it to make peace with her younger self and to challenge traditional beauty standards.

“One of my biggest fears has been my hair. I grew up feeling ugly, for many reasons, and I felt like I had to do so many things to fit in.”

The Dominican host and actress revealed that she had internalized negative things people around her said about curly hair, like that it was “ugly” and “bad hair.” When she turned 11, she asked for a hair straightener for her birthday because she felt like she needed it. She apologized to her inner child for believing that she couldn’t achieve anything because of how she looked, and wants to let her know that she’s beautiful in every way.

“I want to get to know the Francisca that God sent into this world,” said Lachapel moments before cutting the first section of her hair herself.

With the help of a professional hairstylist, Lachapel later returned to set with freshly cut hair. We think we can all agree that she looks beautiful! Her act of bravery even inspired !Sientese Quien Pueda! host Laura Flores to take off her wig on-air, and reveal her short hair.

When she revealed the new style on live TV, she showed the loving text she received from her husband Francesco Zampogna: “Wow. Amazing amore mio, great job,” with a heart emoji. She replied, “Thank you for loving me the way I am. You are my center, I love you baby.”

But what did he and their one-year-old son Gennaro think when they saw her cropped hair in-person for the first time? Lachapel posted this Instagram reel with the special moment.

“What’s different about mom?” she asked when she walked over to her son. “El pelo,” he said, before running his fingers through it. Lachapel said on “Despierta America” the following day that she was surprised he noticed the change at his young age.

“I love it,” Zampogna said with tears brimming in his eyes. “Congratulations, I’m happy for you.”

Lachapel hopes to inspire young girls to love themselves and embrace their natural hair with this message.

