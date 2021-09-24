See the First Official Cast Photo For Netflix’s ‘Rebelde’ Reboot

wearemitu

Courtesy Netflix Latinoamérica

Back in March, we reported that the iconic series “Rebelde” is officially being rebooted by Netflix. Like many of the popular shows from the ’90s and early 2000s, nostalgia proved to be powerful enough to revive this long-gone series back from the dead. And now, Netflix is blessing us with the official cast photo of the reboot cast.

Netflix definitely knows how to target “Rebelde” fans where it matters the most: the uniforms. While we were curious to know if the reboot would bring back the iconic red school uniforms, we were elated to see that they’re not messing with something that’s not broken. And just like the previous versions of “Rebelde”, the students have altered the uniforms to reflect their individual personalities.

Netflix captioned the photo: “¿Ya vieron el nuevo uniforme de Rebelde? Ya quiero el mío. Este 25 de septiembre habrá más sorpresas en #TUDUM.” (Have you seen the new Rebelde uniform? I already want mine. This September 25 there will be more surprises in #TUDUM.) If you’re confused by the TUDUM part, it is Netflix’s virtual global fan event this Saturday. The event will unveil new trailers, clips, and information about fans’ favorite Netflix shows.

Fans are already jumping out their skin in anticipation for the next generation of private-school-students-slash-pop stars to grace their screens.

Since Netflix shared the photo, the post has garnered over 360,000 likes and almost 3,000 comments. People flocked to the comments section to express their excitement. “I keep #RebeldeWay, forever and ever in my heart and mind!” wrote one commenter. Another wrote, “While you wait for this version, you can watch ‘Rebelde Way’ on Netflix.” And of course, there were plenty of fans who insisted on gassing up the Mexican version of “Rebelde” (hey, the fandoms are serious about their versions!)

Back in March, Netflix announced that there was “a new generation walking through the hallways of the Elite Way School.” The cast was already solidified: Azul Guatia, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene, Alejandro Puente, and Giovanna Grigio. And in a much-celebrated move, Estefanía Villarreal is set to return as Celina Ferrer. But this time, she’ll be back as Elite Way’s principal.

While we know that the “Rebelde” reboot is set to premiere sometime in 2022, we have no idea what day or month it will be. Early 2022? Late 2022? Can you throw us a bone please, Netflix? Until then, just like everybody else, we’ll have to settle with re-watching our favorite moments on YouTube. We just hope that the upcoming series has as much scandal, drama, and musical bops as the previous versions.

