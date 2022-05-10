Watch Andy Garcia Lead an All-Latino Cast in the New ‘Father of the Bride’ Remake

wearemitu

“Father of the Bride” starring Steve Martin is one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time. It’s one of those movies you can put on with friends and family, or when you just need a feel-good story to cheer you up. Now, the 1991 version, which is itself a remake of 1950’s “Father of the Bride,” is getting an all-Latinx remake led by Andy Garcia and singer Gloria Estefan as the parents of a large Cuban family.

The new film, set in Miami, follows a similar premise as the two originals: an uptight and protective patriarch finds himself at an emotional crossroads when his oldest daughter announces her engagement. But there’s plenty to distinguish this new version from the beloved 1991 edition.

Warner Bros.

For instance, the new film seems to dig more into the older couple’s marital issues, with George and Nina (renamed Billy and Ingrid for the new film) in couples counseling and even going as far as to hide their impending divorce from the rest of the family. Additionally, the circumstances of the upcoming nuptials are reversed, with Sofia proposing to Adan, much to the chagrin of her conservative, traditional father. Finally, there’s Sofia’s hubby-to-be, a Mexican Zen practitioner who stands in opposition to just about everything that Billy holds near and dear.

It seems like the new film really wants to honor the idea of a Cuban and Mexican family becoming one. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Andy Garcia was quoted saying:

“There was both an honor and an obligation to deliver a story that’s within the Latin cultures, in this case, the Cuban and the Mexican, trying to relate to one another. There’s an obligation to do it right, represent it without stereotypes, in a way that, although it’s culturally specific, its themes are universal.”

Check out the trailer for “Father of the Bride” below, which stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Chloe Fineman, Pedro Damián, Matt Walsh, and more!

“Father of the Bride” comes to HBO Max on June 16!

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com