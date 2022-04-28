The ‘Encanto’ Sing-Along Film Concert Tour Is Coming to 32 U.S. Cities This Summer

wearemitu

If you can’t get enough of Disney’s hit movie “Encanto,” you are most definitely not alone.

While the film itself is beautiful in its portrayal of the magical Madrigal family in Colombia, the music is top tier. With tons of original songs by Boricua genius Lin-Manuel Miranda, tracks like the Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas” continue to break records.

In fact, the “Encanto” soundtrack officially went platinum, and megahit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” nabbed the spot for the longest-running Disney song on the Billboard Hot 100. We live in the Madrigal’s world, and we’re A-okay with that.

Encanto got me singing “we don’t talk about Bruno” out loud 😭 — T.Stern (@taylaajanae) April 28, 2022

If you’ve already listened to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” over a hundred times in the car (or maybe a thousand), always have the movie on replay at home “for the kids,” and even made arepas con queso and ajiaco as an homage to the film, there’s now one more thing you can do to keep the “Encanto” love going. While we’re still waiting on a theme park ride inspired by the movie (Disney, hope you’re reading this), at least we now have Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour.

Disney has announced 'ENCANTO: The Sing Along Film Concert Tour.'



The event, which is set to visit 32 cities across the U.S., will feature a live on-stage band accompanying the film as it plays in its entirety. pic.twitter.com/4aGiLzm6Tx — Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) April 26, 2022

Yes, you read that right — “Encanto” is hitting the road and we are one hundred percent on board with the idea. So how will it work? Live Nation has teamed up with Disney Concerts to bring us an immersive experience that will involve a full screening of the movie “Encanto” while a live band plays all the songs on stage. The tour will hit 32 cities across the U.S., and will start on July 18 — right in time for all the summer fun you can think of with la familia Madrigal.

Disney announces the 'Encanto Sing-along Film Concert' featuring the full-length feature film and a live band on stage performing. It will be in 32 cities across the US starting July 18. Tickets go on sale this Friday. pic.twitter.com/qItbbdLaRn — Disney Schedule Archive (@DisneySchedules) April 26, 2022

So where will it go? While you can view the full schedule on Live Nation, it will go from coast to coast, starting in Ridgefield, Washington and making its way to Chicago where the tour will end. Prepare to jam out to the full soundtrack, including the eight songs written by Miranda including “Surface Pressure” and “Colombia, Mi Encanto.”

Presale tickets are now available on Live Nation, and will become available to the public at large tomorrow, April 29. We just know “All of You” are considering it — and you can bet we are, too!

