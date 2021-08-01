Disney Introduced Its First Non-Binary Character, And They Are Voiced By a Queer Latinx Actor

wearemitu

Disney may have a long way to go when it comes to representation, but they are making baby steps in the right direction. Last Thursday, non-binary Latinx actor Avi Roque shared that they will be voicing a non-binary character named Raine Whispers on Disney Channel’s “The Owl House.” Roque, as well as the character Raine, both go by they/them pronouns.

Raine Whispers will be the first openly non-binary character in Disney history.

Avi Roque took to Twitter to announce the news about Disney’s first non-binary character. “DREAM COME TRUE,” they wrote, along with a few owl emojis. “I guest star as Raine Whispers (pronouns: they/them), the sharp and hardworking Head Witch of the Bard Coven, in the new episode of #TheOwlHouse premiering July 24 at 10:00am ET/PT on #DisneyChannel and DisneyNOW. Make sure to check it out!!”

Fans immediately flocked to Roque’s post to express their excitement as well as their congratulations. “This is amazing, I love that the character has a queer, nonbinary latinx voice actor and that they’re nonbinary themselves!” wrote one fan. “That is so important for representation!” They then added: “No puede esperar por conocerle y conocer mas de su relacion con Eda.” (Can’t wait to meet you and learn more about your relationship with Eda.)

Since the news broke of Disney’s first non-binary character, actor Avi Roque says that they have “deeply felt” the “love, support & joy” from fans.

“I know what it feels like to watch something and not see yourself represented,” they wrote on Instagram. “I know what it feels like to be exhausted by roles that still feel set in stereotypes; especially when it comes to Trans or Nonbinary characters. I know what it feels like to think that no one understands, gets it or cares.”

Roque then went on to express how this character is a big win for the LGBTQ+ community. “This is huge, and I am still processing the impact of a character like this and my part in it all,” they said. “I was a Disney kid, I loved watching Disney movies and Disney Channel so to have this opportunity is yet again a full circle moment & yes, truly, a dream come true.”

This isn’t the first time that “The Owl House” has won acclaim for its dedication to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

For those who aren’t familiar, “The Owl House” centers around a 14-year-old Dominican-American teenager named Luz Noceda who longs to become a witch. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz studies magic under the direction of a powerful witch named Eda Clawthorne, who also goes by “Owl Lady.” The show follows Luz as she studies magic under Eda Clawthorne at their home, The Owl House.

Since its premiere, series creator Dana Terrace has revealed that Luz Noceda is bisexual and her love interest, Amity Blight, is lesbian. In 2021, “The Owl House” was nominated for a GLAAD award for GLAAD Outstanding Kids and Family Programming. The Disney Channel show also won a Peabody award because of its commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion in children’s programming.

