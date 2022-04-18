Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son: ‘Baby Boy, You Are Our Angel’

Entertainment

Madrid, Apr 18 (EFE) — Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, today announced the death of their newborn baby boy. The couple was expecting fraternal twins, but only the girl survived.



“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” the Manchester United forward and Rodriguez said in a joint statement on social media.



“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Manchester United expressed condolences on Twitter for the couple’s loss: “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”



The Portuguese national team captain, now 37, and Rodriguez, now 28, announced on Oct. 28 that they were expecting twins. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you,” the couple wrote on their respective Instagram accounts along with an image of them holding up two ultrasound photos.



The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is the father of five children: Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina and the newborn baby girl.

