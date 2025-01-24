Most people will never have to perform CPR. Yet, if you find yourself having to offer the lifesaving technique to help a loved one, there is a tip to improve your performance. Music is one of the best ways to ensure you do it right. Songs with 100 to 120 beats per minute (BPM) are a proven way to ensure that you deliver the right cadence for the compressions needed in CPR.

The 100—to 120 BPM rate is crucial for pumping the right amount of oxygen into the heart. Many songs have this specific tempo, and we have gathered some Latin music songs that fit this tempo.

“Quimbara” by Celia Cruz and Willie Colon (ft. Johnny Pacheco y Su Charanga)

The lyrics are a bit wild for some people to keep up with, but knowing the tempo of this song makes it a great song for performing CPR. Coming in at 120 BPM, it is in the top range of songs acceptable for performing CPR. Let the salsa queen help you help others when you need it most.

“Rare” by Selena Gomez

The 2020 song is not just fun to sing and vibe to. It is also a helpful tool for performing CPR. At 115 BPM, the song splits the difference between the low and high end of what you must do to perform CPR. If you are a Gomez fan, then this might be the song you turn to when you need it.

“Ale Ale” by Marc Anthony

We all know this song better than we probably want to admit. We have listened to it for years and the music just activates something inside of us. At 105 BPM, it is a perfect song for CPR. It is also good that it is such an iconic song that it would be easy to remember in an emergency.

“Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira

“Hips Don’t Lie” dominated our playlists and CD players when it hit the scene in 2005. It was the first English-language song that introduced the world to the Colombian singer. Her crawling through the mud is a music video scene that will always live in our minds. With 100 BPM, “Hips Don’t Lie” is more than a joke we will not let die. It is a song that is perfect for CPR.

“EL CLúB” by Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny, also affectionately known as San Benito, is another artist with a CPR-friendly song. According to the American Heart Association, his new hit song “El ClúB” has 111 BPM, and it helps save lives. This isn’t the only song that Bad Bunny has created that is great for CPR. If you are a big Bad Bunny fan, “Titi Me Pregunto” is another great song for CPR with 107 BPM.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto

You might remember the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Disney movie Encanto. As the movie grew in popularity, it topped the charts and played in every Latino home across the country. With 103 BPM, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is on the list as a song good for CPR.

What other songs have the right BPM for CPR? Let us know!