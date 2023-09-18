Comcast Launches mitúTV App On Its Entertainment Platforms 

wearemitu

There’s no better way to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month than by celebrating the milestones of our community — especially when it comes to representation. And the new news from Comcast and mitúTV is cause for grand celebration.

The global media and technology company announced today the introduction and distribution of the mitúTV streaming app. This distribution includes Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and coming soon to Xumo TV.

Launched by NGLmitú, the Latino media and entertainment powerhouse co-founded by actor, activist, and entrepreneur John Leguizamo, mitúTV specializes in English-language programming created for Latinos by Latinos.

Beginning September 15, the mitúTV app will be available on X1 and Flex. It will offer viewers more than 120 hours of original programming directed by Latinos. Likewise, mitúTV will offer hit series from Latino creators such as Inland Entertainment Network, Digital Bodega, and the Immigration Archive Project.

mitúTV and Comcast hit the nail on the head on a crucial need for Latino audiences

U.S. Latinos are one of the fastest-growing racial and ethnic groups. We represent 62 million of the total U.S. population, and 80% of them are English speakers.

However, much of the content aimed at Hispanics today is dominated by Spanish and originates from Latin American countries.

Enter mitúTV.

The streaming app is the industry leader in filling that void with authentic, culturally relevant programming. This content will represent the diverse faces of Generation Y/Z U.S. Latinos.

“This partnership represents a huge milestone for Comcast and mitúTV and an even bigger win for millions of Latinos,” said Joe Bernard, Chief Revenue Officer of NGLmitú. “Latinos are a vital and growing part of American culture. This partnership exemplifies the importance of ensuring we are represented throughout the entertainment industry. Together, our two companies are at the forefront of providing movies, original series, comedy, music, and more to our vibrant community.”

“Our mission at Comcast is to be the number one destination for Hispanics to connect to the community and to the moments that matter,” added Jose Velez Silva, VP, Multicultural IMG for Comcast. “By bringing the mitúTV streaming app to our platforms, we further our longstanding and deep commitment to our Hispanic consumers and provide even more high-quality entertainment for the next generation of U.S. Latinos.”

Relevant content for an influential audience

New mitúTV original programming available as part of this innovative partnership includes:

Three G’s, a talk show where comedians Erik Rivera, Sasha Merci, and Jesus Sepulveda have poignant, hilarious, and hyper-relatable discussions. Each week, the hosts and their rotating panel of guest influencers, experts, and fellow comedians, representing Latinos from all backgrounds and all walks of life, unpack the humor and baggage that comes with growing up Latino.

Girl, Let Me Tell You is a weekly show hosted by three fierce Latinas from TV, stage, and radio. Jessica Flores, Ivana Rojas, and Glorelys Mora discuss the uncomfortable things that strong women are often told to keep to themselves. Topics range from navigating family expectations and the struggle between friends and lovers to elevating your career and reconciling and redefining beauty standards.

But that’s not all

In addition to working with Comcast to bring the mitúTV app to a broader audience, Leguizamo, who has championed the fight for Latino representation in media, will participate as a guest editor for Xfinity, curating a collection of the best of this month’s must-see selections.

Leguizamo recently participated in a panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival with Dalila-Wilson Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, to discuss the importance of digital skills in opening doors to jobs in technology, media, and many other industries.

“I am looking forward to the launch of our mitúTV app on Comcast’s properties so that we can bring more Latin entertainment to the masses and to using my role as guest editor to share more of the untold stories of Latino achievements,” Leguizamo said before the current SAG-AFTRA strike.

mitúTV is streaming today on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex. To learn more about mitúTV, please visit mitu.tv.

