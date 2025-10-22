Ana María Polo speaks her mind on “Caso Cerrado,” calling things exactly as she sees them. She doesn’t mince her words, and her latest target is President Donald Trump. The famous television judge is calling out the current administration’s treatment of immigrants. Polo says the Trump administration unfairly targets immigrants and Latinos through its mass deportation agenda.

Ana María Polo is calling out President Donald Trump “Caso Cerrado” style

🇨🇺🇺🇸 #Entrevista | Ana María Polo, la abogada cubanoamericana que entró a cientos de miles de hogares hispanos desde su tribunal en el programa #CasoCerrado dice que:



“Es difícil ser latino y no sentirse discriminado en Estados Unidos en este momento”



🔗 https://t.co/cPe40DPbfz pic.twitter.com/PFVpRVtsm0 — EL PAÍS US (@el_paisus) October 13, 2025

The lawyer and television judge recently opened up about her feelings about the Trump administration in an interview with El País. Ana María Polo, who is Cuban-American, is concerned about how the current political climate is negatively impacting Latinos and immigrants.

“It’s hard to be Latino and not feel discriminated against in the United States right now,” Polo told El País. She added later: “There are so many [immigrants] who are abiding by the law and are being mistreated and racially profiled, and that’s not right. This country was built on immigrants.”

Polo also called out Cuban-American politicians who are aiding the Trump administration. The television personality left Cuba when she was two years old and spent her childhood in Puerto Rico.

Her concern for the current state of the country is deep, according to the interview with El País. Polo warns about the unilateral actions by the president with the assistance of the Supreme Court. The court has sided with the Trump administration on dozens of cases, often including emergency requests.

Polo worries that the courts are taking away people’s rights. Immigration matters are a major focus of the court due to the Trump administration. The Trump administration has ignored court rulings against it. For example, it ignored the unanimous Supreme Court decision ordering the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia after his wrongful deportation.

The Trump administration has been notably harder for the Latino and immigrant communities

NEW TRUMP: Trump orders ICE to carry out the largest mass deportation in history. Says illegal aliens in cities like LA, Chicago, and NY are fueling Democrat power, voter fraud, and crime. Tells federal agencies to focus on sanctuary cities and “get the job done.” pic.twitter.com/o2Bq46umsp — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) June 16, 2025

The “Caso Cerrado” judge isn’t wrong in her concern. The data shows a more aggressive stance against the Latino and immigrant communities from the Trump administration. The Trump administration is carrying out the largest announced mass deportation agenda in U.S. history. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is answering the call and sending immigration enforcement into major cities across the country.

Los Angeles was the first city to experience widespread, indiscriminate immigration raids in June 2025. Agents raided Latino neighborhoods and workplaces, sparking days of demonstrations against immigration raids.According to The New York Times, immigration arrests peaked in June and July with 2,800 arrests made in one month.

ProPublica reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested 170 American citizens. Most of those arrested are Latino and were targeted because of their identity, with their citizenship questioned. Although officials often drop the cases, the arrests leave lasting trauma on families, friends, and entire neighborhoods.

This behavior by ICE escalated after a Supreme Court decision paved the way for legal racial profiling of Latinos this year. The decision to allow racial profiling of Latinos comes from a lawsuit filed against ICE for racially profiling a Latino man in Los Angeles. In her dissent from the opinion, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor called out the clear discrimination the decision allows.

“We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job,” wrote Justice Sotomayor. “Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent.”